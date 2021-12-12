In a media conference held at the Municipal Palace of San Juan de los Lagos, the Municipal President expressed his approval for having a first-rate box.

Boxing and tourism will be a perfect mix for San Juan de los Lagos to be seen as a great host of international events, as established by the Municipal President of that tourist region, Alejandro de Anda Lozano, who added that everything is ready for the boxing function that will be held on December 17 at the Premier Hall, in that beautiful territory of the Mexican Republic. The cost of the ticket starts at 150 pesos.

At a media conference that took place at the Municipal Palace, and with the presence of Argentine Mirco Cuello, who will contest the vacant WBA featherweight youth world title against Sergio Villalobos from the capital; in addition to Diana Laura de Anda, Councilor for Tourism and Culture; the boxing promoter, Manuel Pérez; Mariano Carrera, coach of Cuello; and of the local boxers, Eduardo Cervantes and Juan Arturo Martín, the international boxing event was made official.

“In the Municipality the good development of the citizen is vital and sport is essential. It is always interesting to support this type of international events that allows promoting San Juan de los Lagos as a tourist destination of excellence in Mexico ”, said the Municipal President.

Manuel Pérez, who is in charge of the promoter Versus, highlighted his total gratitude to the Municipality, for which he said he was committed to continuing to do outstanding boxing of international quality “for the people of San Juan de los Lagos and the Los Altos region. . The function will have the transmission of TVC Deportes for Mexico, and TyC for Argentina ”.

For their part, Mariano Carrera and his student, Mirco Cuello, thanked “the hospitality we received upon our arrival,” and regarding their fight, they pointed out that to win the youth world belt that is at stake, “it will be difficult because We know that Villalobos will be a demanding and high-quality rival ”.

Likewise, the South American Cuello, who represented his country in the last Olympic Games in Japan, said he was enthusiastic about fighting in “San Juan de los Lagos, a very beautiful place. I hope to show my quality here. Mexico is a country with a huge boxing tradition and a strong challenge awaits me, but we are ready, “he concluded.

