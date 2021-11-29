Miura Boxing Promotions Press

MEXICO – The emotion of boxing will be felt next Saturday, December 18, in every corner of the José María “Capi” Correa Stadium in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, a venue that will be inaugurated with a great boxing event where the lagoon player Julio “Canelito “Luna will seek to take over the Fecarbox welterweight championship of the World Boxing Council, by facing a tough opponent such as Luis” Lobito “Montelongo from the capital.

By starring in the attractive card offered by Miura Boxing, headed by Manuel Garrido, with the support of its official sponsor, Libertad Soluciones de Vida and which can be seen throughout Latin America through Combate Space, the boxer from Gómez Palacio, Durango, Julio Ulises Luna Avilés (17-0-2, 10 KO’s), brother of the current bantamweight champion of the World Boxing Council, Yulihan “Cobrita” Luna, reports fully prepared to face Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales (15-9 -0, 3 Ko’s) in a duel that promises to be memorable to conclude a great year for Miura Boxing this 2021.

In the semi-star duel, the undefeated knocker from Chiapas Jimerr “Mortero” Espinosa will face the Jalisco Jonathan “Perita” Escobedo, in an exciting duel agreed to eight chapters in the superlight division.

The American of Puerto Rican descent, Jonathan “Geo Don” López returns to Mexico for the fourth time to face the José Adolfo Granados of the capital for the World Youth Championship of the World Boxing Council at eight rounds at featherweight.

In an international fight, Bosnian Radivoje “Hot-Rod” Kalajdzic will make his first appearance in Mexican territory, facing the experienced Argentine fighter Guillermo “La Joya” Aldino in a 10-round light heavyweight battle.

The great promise of San Miguel de Allende, Ulises Tovar, a student of ex-boxer Rodrigo “Pato” Pacheco, will jump to the string with the firm intention of winning a victory at home and before his people in an undefeated duel against Edwin Espinosa from Chiapas in an agreed four-round match weighing 75,000 kilograms.

In the Mexican duel Jesús “Liga” Pérez will face Valentín Martínez, eight episodes at welterweight.

Armando “El China” Ramírez will fight with Jorge “Dandy” Pacheco from Jalisco, six episodes in super welterweight.

In the pink glove match, Italian Camila Pannatta will make her professional debut by facing Guanajuato Itzel Ojeda in four rounds at super featherweight.

Another student from the Boxeo Mexicano boxing school, directed by Pacheco, who will make his professional debut will be the local Omar Granados, when he faces Luis “Iron Boy” Alvarado from the capital, four episodes in super featherweight.

Tickets will be on sale at the Mexican Boxing Gym located in Calzada de la Estación # 25 and at the box office in the Plaza Cívica de San Miguel de Allende from December 1.