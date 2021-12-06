12/06/2021 at 10:37 CET

Alejandro Lorente

“I want to thank a great socialist like Diego Conesa because he has done an extraordinary job & rdquor ;, said the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, in his speech at the PSOE Congress. He recalled that Murcians “voted change and there was some party that betrayed that change& rdquor ;, he said in reference to Ciudadanos, and for that reason, he assured, “the only party that guarantees this change, is the PSOE, that is why we need more votes, so that it arrives more forcefully & rdquor ;. Regarding the new general secretary in the Region, José Vélez, he affirmed that it is “a politician of race, and I am convinced that it will lead, with a push, the regional PSOE to the Government of this Community & rdquor ;.

As an example of the commitment of the Government of Spain with the Region, he assured that “in four years, the progressive Government will give 35 percent more resources than those that occurred in the four years of the government of Mariano Rajoy & rdquor ;. He also celebrated the arrival of High Speed ​​to the Community for “the second half of next year, 2022& rdquor ;, and the 723 million euros in investments to the Region that are included in the General State Budgets.

He especially highlighted the framework of actions that the State has prepared to recover the Mar Menor. “And in this we do not want to confront with the Autonomous Government, but just as the Government of Spain is committing itself to the regeneration of the Mar Menor, we ask that the Government of Murcia lean your shoulder and also commit & rdquor ;.

The Constitution is the roadmap

On the other hand, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, pointed out that the Day of the constitution, which is held tomorrow, December 6 “is not just another anniversary” but is “public education, the pension worthy of the elderly and the Welfare State” and, therefore, he stressed, is “the Government’s roadmap “.

“Tomorrow is the anniversary of our Constitution and I would like to reflect on this anniversary. It is not just another holiday, the Constitution is the public education of our children, it is the pension worthy of our elders, it is the health of all and all “Sánchez stressed.

For the president of the Executive, “if democracy represents something, it is the Spanish Constitution.” Thus, he added that the Constitution “is democracy, it is the Welfare State and that is why it is the roadmap of the progressive government of Spain”.

Visit in Mula

Before arriving at the Socialist Congress, the President of the Government visited the facilities of Frutas y Cítricos de Mula SCL (FRUCIMU), an agricultural cooperative that carries out its activity as a benchmark in the national and international markets and that makes a firm commitment to the economic, social and environmental sustainability.

“This Government works to dignify the work and remuneration of farmers and ranchers& rdquor ;, highlighted Sánchez. Along these lines, the Chief Executive highlighted the commitment of the Government of Spain to the social economy and the future of the agri-food sector, that will count until 2027 with a total investment of 52,784 million euros, between the community funds of the CAP and the contribution from the PGE. Likewise, the Government underpins, according to the President, this commitment with the promotion and recent approval of the Food Chain Law, which balances the sector and guarantees the protection of farmers and ranchers, who until now have been the weakest links in the food chain.

The challenge of the pandemic

Sánchez assured that Spain is overcoming the pandemic with “prudence, conscience and knowledge.” “Almost 90% of the target population is protected against covid. We are going to start shortly, when the vaccines arrive, to do it with children under 12 so that they also protect themselves,” he assured. In his speech, he acknowledged that Spain “suffers from problems and has challenges,” and said that “the most important” is overcoming the pandemic, but stressed that “we are leaders in vaccination” and that there are around 20 million Spaniards with work, a figure “record in the history of democracy.”

“The most reasonable thing is for any true patriot to feel proud of the collective success, of the achievement of the country.“said Sánchez, who highlighted the” great example of responsibility in vaccination and prevention “of young people. In his opinion, the crisis of the pandemic has made the social democracy “more alive and more necessary than ever”, whose model has faced the “neoliberal we saw in the financial crisis.” “Our recovery is being much faster, it is being much fairer and much more exemplary because there are no cases of corruption as there were when they cut wages, cut the welfare state,” he said in reference to the PP.