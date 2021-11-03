11/03/2021 at 10:40 CET

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez / Juanma Romero / Gabriel Ubieto

In the end, the Government will repeal the labour reform 2012 of PP. And he uses that word, “derogation”. The one that United Podemos was pursuing so much, the one that appears in the coalition agreement signed by the two partners in December 2019 and which the socialist sector of the Executive shunned so much. But that is the agreement reached on Tuesday at the meeting of the president, Pedro Sánchez, with vice presidents Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz. In the meeting, which lasted just one hour, the people in charge of the Treasury, María Jesús Montero; Inclusion, José Luis Escrivá, and Education, Pilar Alegría. The spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, also joined.

After the appointment, Moncloa issued a statement to solemnize the internal agreement. And it includes, in the first point, the Government’s commitment to the “repeal of the 2012 labor reform in the terms established by the coalition agreement and the recovery plan sent to the European Commission & rdquor ;. That was the commitment that Díaz repeatedly invoked and the one that is now again in writing. The vice president wins, therefore, at the level of the story, and this was highlighted in his team as soon as the pact was known within the Executive. But, deep down, that commitment never died.

What did happen is that the Socialists rejected the term. The president himself has stressed in recent weeks that the Cabinet intends to “modernize & rdquor; the labor relations framework, and last Sunday, in Rome, after the G-20, he spoke about the need to rebuild “some of the things & rdquor; that became “bad & rdquor; in 2012. This statement irritated the purple, and therefore Moncloa immediately set out to clarify that the reform will be “structural”. At the discursive level, the message this Tuesday launched by the Secretary of State for Communication returns to the terminology of the start of the coalition’s journey. A more political gesture than anything else, because not even in that 2019 agreement was the end of all the PP legislation included, such as making the dismissal cheaper, which is now not on the table.

“Temporality and precariousness are, together with unemployment, the main anomalies of the Spanish labor market and we are determined to leave them behind. It is essential to have balanced tools in collective bargaining and, at the same time, establish clear conditions for subcontracting & rdquor ;, says the statement, which also follows the words of the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, in the last days.

The second point of the note recognizes the “work done with social agents so far & rdquor;. That is to say, the talks led by the ministry that Díaz has been leading since March 2021. On that basis, he continues, the Government seeks, “through social dialogue, a fair and balanced agreement with all parties & rdquor ;.

“I believe that today the workers win,” Diaz claimed hours later upon entering the Senate. The second vice president was “satisfied” with the agreement reached within the Executive. To a question from a PP senator about the Government’s plans in relation to the labor reform, the leader of the purple ones asked him calm: “Be calm. Sánchez, Calviño, the PSOE, Podemos and I myself are going to end the errors of the policy of the PP “.

The Government “keeps its word”

In other words, consensus with employers and unions will be pursued. The Socialists considered that if they were not present in the negotiation there was a risk that the businessmen would lose their grip, a perception that was denied in Díaz’s team, where they enforced all the agreements signed with both parties. The Executive considers that this “will & rdquor; of alliance with workers and companies “is the best guarantee of obtaining a lasting reform within the agreement established with the European Comission in component 23 of the recovery plan & rdquor;. Component 23, the part of the recovery plan sent to Brussels relating to the labor market, has also been highly demanded by the second vice president in these days of internal crisis.

The objective of the Government, the statement initiates in its third and last point, is “to build a new model of labor relations for the 21st century that accompanies the process of modernization of the economy thanks to European funds, through social dialogue & rdquor ;. Expressions traced to those used by Sánchez in recent weeks.

The Coalition Executive stresses that meets “with the given word & rdquor ;, because the objective is to have the labor reform ready within the deadline set with Brussels, before December 31, 2021, enlightening a “modern labor legislation that reviews imbalances & rdquor; of the legislation promoted by the PP in 2012 and that “leave behind the structural problems & rdquor; of the labor market. The Cabinet insists that it continues with the path already begun with the repeal of article 52.d that allowed “dismissal for medical leave, equality regulations, ertes, rider law or distance work & rdquor ;.

“Legal security”

The agreement reached on Tuesday is primarily political in nature, because the content is not detailed. To the fine print. What you are looking for is soothe the purple part of the Executive, recognizing on the one hand the Labor negotiations of all these months (Calviño had defined those conversations as “preliminary contacts & rdquor ;, and that stirred up Diaz’s team), and highlighting the word“ repeal & rdquor ;.

The 2019 coalition agreement clearly details the annulment of some aspects of the PP’s legislation. Not all. Mainly, the two forces committed to recovering the undefined ultra-activity of the agreements and their sectoral prevalence. The text makes it explicit to delete “the applicative priority of the company agreements & rdquor;. In other words, a company cannot create its own agreement to lower the conditions agreed in the sector. Also that of recovering the validity of an agreement “until the negotiation of a new one & rdquor ;. But, for example, it does not address the cheaper dismissal (for compensation or causality), one of the axes of that Mariano Rajoy rule and which is outside the conversations with employers and unions.

The spokeswoman, Isabel Rodríguez, in the appearance after the Council of Ministers, adhered to the literality of the statement, without going into the details. He insisted on highlighting the fundamental points of the pact: that the previous works, of these months, are “positive”, that now the negotiation enters the “final stretch” and that a “greater coordination of the Government is positive to advance in the dialogue and to obtain the best agreement for the workers” and that gives the greater “legal certainty” to the companies. She insisted that building this new labor relations framework was a commitment to the inauguration of the president, a commitment that is reaffirmed this Tuesday. But herself he refused to pronounce the word “repeal” until the end of the appearance, when asked what had happened, because in all this time of crisis the socialist wing of the Executive refuses to use that term.

Applause from the social partners

“It would be very poor to refer to what the Government is raising as a question semantics. Any new regulation implies the repeal of the previous one. Technically, a repeal cannot occur without something alternative, “he explained, to add that the Government has understood that” it was not possible to stay alone with a counter-reform & rdquor ;, since the country needs a “more ambitious & rdquor; and” transformative & rdquor; project, which ” look to the future. “” If that requires stopping for a moment, or an hour, to recompose issues and draw up the methodology well so that the Government can advance rigorously in social dialogue, welcome because the result is positive, “he justified. Rodríguez argued that a bipartisan Executive requires “pedagogy about the coalition “and” improvement “in the way the component forces are related.

Time is running out. Calviño and Díaz agree that the negotiation with the social agents must be completed in November, because then the agreement must be translated into a royal decree law. Moncloa sources indicated that one possibility is that it be approved in December (and would immediately enter into force, which would be fulfilled with Brussels), although later Congress will validate it in January.

The first reactions of the social agents to the agreement were positive. The Secretary General of CCOO, Unai Sordo, described as “good news& rdquor; the internal pact and considered that with said agreement “the Government becomes jointly responsible for the proposals that the Government itself has been bringing to the tables […]. Give reliability to the social dialogue tables & rdquor ;.