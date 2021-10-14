Updated on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – 21:13

The president will receive 86,542.08 euros per year (7,211.84 euros per month) and the annual salary of his vice-presidents rises to 81,341.16 euros

The President of the Government Pedro Snchez and the Second Vice President Yolanda Daz.

The coalition government has decided that the 2% salary increase agreed to for civil servants also applies to the president and his ministers, an update that, instead, was rejected a few weeks ago in the Congress and in the Senate for deputies and senators.

The 2021 budget project also includes an increase in the salaries of the members of the Government, but the PSOE and Podemos rectified in the process of amendments and in the end the salary was frozen as the parliamentarians.

Now, in the General State Budgets that the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, has just presented, the agreed salary increase for officials is applied again to the Executive, which for 2022 is 2%.

According to the project registered in the Chamber and collected by Europa Press, the salary of the Prime Minister will go from 84,845.16 euros per year to 86,542.08 euros, which represents an increase of 1,696.92 euros more than this year. As he is not entitled to extraordinary payments, his monthly salary will amount to 7,211.84 euros.

Likewise, the annual salary of the three vice presidents of the Government (Nadia Calvio, Yolanda Daz and Teresa Ribera) rises to 81,341.16 euros per year compared to the 79,746.24 euros they have been receiving. This is a monthly salary of 6,778.43 euros gross, since they do not have payments either.

For their part, the ministers of the coalition government will see their annual salary increased to 76,355.28 euros gross, which means a monthly salary of 6,362.94 euros.

We can not see it necessary for the deputies

The 2% rise that does apply to the president and the ministers was rejected in Congress and in the Senate for parliamentarians and precisely United We Can was the one who most stood out against him, advancing his rejection in the Lower House Table. “I advance that United We can vote against. We do not see it necessary,” said the spokesman for the ‘morados’, Pablo Echenique.

As for the secretaries of state and undersecretaries, who last year got rid of the salary freeze, in the 2022 Budgets they now see their salaries increased by another 2%.

Secretaries of State and undersecretaries add two increases

Thus, the secretaries of state will receive 74,892.12 euros per year, the undersecretaries of state will be above 66,398 euros and the general directors and similar will receive 56,773.26 euros per year, adding the salary, the destination supplement and the specific complement. Unlike the ministers, these senior officials also receive extraordinary payments in June and December.

A salary increase of 2% is also contemplated for the president of the Council of State, Mara Teresa Fernandez de la Vega, who in 2022 will receive 86,900.76 euros, and for the president of the Economic and Social Council (CES), Antn Costas, who will have an annual salary of 94,937.04 euros. Both also saw their salary frozen in 2021 with the last minute amendment of PSOE and Podemos.

