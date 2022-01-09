01/09/2022

On at 14:56 CET

.

The secretary general of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, has reiterated this Sunday his request to the PP so that “for once in the entire legislature” give up your “destructive” position, “think about your country” and vote yes to labor reform, which is “a good agreement for Spain, for workers and employers.”

In an act in Palencia for support the presentation of Luis Tudanca As a socialist candidate for the presidency of Castilla y León in the February 13 elections, Sánchez made a veiled reference to the macrofarm controversy reminding ranchers and farmers that “the Government has complied” with the sector, with the Food Chain law “which allows it to not be sold for a price lower than the cost of production.”

Sánchez wanted to synthesize all the Government’s compliance with the labor reform, which is, he said, the “most important reform of the legislature“and he has reminded the PP that” imposing a reform against the social agents was a mistake and opposing a reform agreed with the social agents will be a double mistake. “

The Secretary General of the PSOE and Prime Minister also wanted to make it clear to the opposition that the legislature will end in 2023, and by then, he said, he will show that with the coalition government “26% more resources will have been allocated to Castilla y León than four years of Rajoy and the Popular Party did.”

Praise to Tudanca

In his speech, in which he praised the figure of the candidate Tudanca “as one of the best leaders” that the PSOE has, Sánchez assured that the Government guarantees “stability and a certain course of growth for Spain” and he explained that he has chosen to agree to make a “useful policy at the service of the vulnerable”, away from “insult and corruption.”

Sánchez has reproached the right and the extreme right for criticizing those pacts and has asked them how it is possible that “in the Spain of the 21st century” there are parties that vote against revaluing the pensions according to IPC, to approve a law of dignified death, to raise the minimum wage or, as Vox has done, against a pact to end gender violence.

And he has predicted that on February 13 “as happened in 2019 but with greater force”, the PSOE will win the elections in Castilla y León and a time of change will open “in a massive and majority way.” And from the Government of Spain, he said, “everything possible” will be done to accompany this change.

Sánchez has admitted that in this “so complex” time the Government “has made mistakes but there were also many successes” and “there has not been a single day that has not worked to dignify the life of the Spanish.”

The president has affirmed that his government has shown that it is possible to get out of crises in a different way because instead of cutting back and weakening the Welfare State, it can “strengthen” and carry out a different policy. And he has found that the PSOE “manages economic policy much better than the right when it governs this country.”

He has also reiterated that his political project for Spain can be summed up in a verb: “Grow”. To grow in economy, in social justice and in freedoms and that is the roadmap for the next two years.