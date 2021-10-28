10/28/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

Miguel Angel Rodriguez

Pedro Sanchez will fulfill its promise to repeal the labour reform. At least, that is what he has implied. The President of the Government has affirmed that he assumed this commitment in the investiture agreement that he reached with several parliamentary forces, in the pact of the coalition Government with United We Can and also before the European Union when sending the reforms proposed by the Executive. Of course, at no time has he used the word “repeal”. It has remained in that ambiguous term of “modernizing” labor standards. Be that as it may, and after the open crisis in the coalition government, what it has asked for is “coordination.”

24 hours after PSOE and United We Can close the first major crisis of the Sánchez-Yolanda Díaz era with an agreement on how to deal with the dismantling of the PP rule (at a methodological and content debate level), the chief executive has stressed that the “Government fulfills its commitments“And the labor reform is one of them. In 2019, Sánchez agreed with the parties that supported his inauguration.” We will repeal the labor reform, “he included in the programmatic document that he signed with Pablo Iglesias almost two years ago. Finally, in December 2020 the Executive sent Component 23 to Brussels, a package of measures that included the reform of the labor market.

“We are a Government that complies, that will fulfill its commitment to investiture, coalition and before Brussels“He has sentenced after the Spanish-Portuguese bilateral summit held in Trujillo. However, Sánchez has avoided saying the word” repeal “, as he has been doing in recent weeks, to talk about” modernizing “labor standards.

Dialogue and consensus

The leader of the Socialists has made no mention of the breach that opened within the coalition a week ago at the expense of the labor reform. The crisis was closed this Wednesday with an agreement by which the second vice president, Yolanda Diaz, accepts that the Ministry of Economy and Social Security are present at the dialogue table with social agents. In exchange, the leader of Unidas Podemos will meet next Tuesday with Sánchez and the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, in addition to other ministers, to clarify what the socialists’ position is regarding the labor reform, as it has been demanding in recent days. .

“The only thing I can say is that what the Government wants is coordination, maximum dialogue and the greatest consensus“, Sánchez has sentenced, dropping that internal negotiation between socialists and morados will be necessary and that, in addition, the labor reform must obtain the approval of employers and unions in an attempt to put a stop to the ambitious measures proposed by Díaz.