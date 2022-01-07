01/07/2022 at 08:00 CET

The President of the Government and Socialist Secretary General, Pedro Sánchez, inaugurates this Friday the political year with the Federal Committee of the PSOE, a meeting that coincides with the second anniversary of his inauguration and in which he will support the party’s candidate in Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca.

It is the first act that Sánchez attends this year after the celebration of Military Easter on January 6, where he did not make any statements.

On the other hand, in the Federal Committee of the PSOE the Prime Minister has planned make an analysis of the political situation, coinciding with the second anniversary of his inauguration and in full controversy over the opinions of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, on the quality of Spanish meat, from which the socialist part of the Executive has been unmarked.

This Friday’s conclave, with a blended character, marks the start of a new electoral cycle that will begin with the elections in Castilla y León next February 13 and it will also serve to cover the socialist candidate in those elections, Luis Tudanca, who will speak with Sánchez at the meeting.

The attendance is also foreseen by members of the Federal Executive Commission of the PSOE and the socialist general secretaries of the autonomous communities, all of them ex officio members of the Federal Committee.

The first meeting of the new Federal Committee takes place once completed the internal renewal process of the PSOE started in mid-October in Valencia with the 40th Federal Congress.

In fact, the Federal Committee itself, chaired by the mayoress of Toledo, Milagros Tolón, and of which former ministers Carmen Calvo and José Luis Ábalos, among others, are part, was partially renewed at that conclave in Valencia along with other party bodies.

In the last Congress, a third of its members were elected, as the PSOE statutes indicate, a total of 107 members, and the remaining two thirds have been elected in the regional, provincial and island congresses held later.

Among the functions of this highest body between congresses, which meets at least twice a year, is define party policy within the framework of congress resolutions and designate the candidates for the elections.

The meeting on Friday will not be the only party act in which Sánchez will participate in the coming days, since he will also accompany Tudanca this Sunday in Palencia in the presentation of his candidacy for the Presidency of the Junta de Castilla y León.