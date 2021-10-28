10/28/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, received his Portuguese counterpart, António Costa, on Thursday in Trujillo (Cáceres) on the occasion of the 32nd bilateral summit, which is held one day after the rejection of the budget project of the Portuguese Executive that opens the door to early elections.

Despite the political situation in Portugal, the Government of Costa assured Moncloa that it was maintaining the planned summit, in which a new agreement will be signed, among other agreements. Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

Sánchez has been received upon his arrival by the President of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, and both have waited for the Portuguese prime minister in the castle of Trujillo.

There they greeted Costa with hugs each other Upon their arrival, the two heads of government listened to the national anthems of the two countries from a podium set up for this purpose and reviewed the soldiers of the King’s Immemorial Regiment number 1 who have paid them honors.

From that location they have moved to the Palace of the Dukes of San Carlos, in the center of Trujillo and where the members of their respective delegations were waiting for them.

On the Spanish side, the three vice-presidents and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Transport, Industry, Agriculture and Culture.

The nine ministers will hold separate meetings with their respective Portuguese counterparts.

In the meeting of Sánchez and Costa, and in which their ministers will maintain, they will address various matters of a bilateral and also European nature.

The summit unfolds with the motto “For sustainable mobility” In it, nine agreements will be signed, the most relevant of which will update the Friendship Treaty signed in 1977 by the then presidents of the Government of both countries, Adolfo Suárez and Mario Soares.

The objective is to renew it and adapt it to the new reality after more than forty years of existence in which the two countries have suffered. profound changes and they have since become part of the European Union.

In this context, a prominent issue at the meeting will be to advance joint projects that can be developed thanks to the European funds agreed to facilitate recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

Sustainable mobility, digitization and ecological transition they are at the base of some of those joint plans.

Fishing and hunting in the international stretch of the river Miño, collaboration in digital stuff, road infrastructures and archives, the recognition of the Cross-Border Worker Statute and the conservation of the Miño international bridge are other matters included in the agreements to be signed.

Costa has moved to Trujillo hours after the Portuguese Parliament reject the budget project of your Government.

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, had advanced that it would call new elections if finally the Government did not carry out its State accounts project and this Wednesday began a round of contacts to prepare the electoral advance.

A round that began with Costa himself and with the President of Parliament, Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues.