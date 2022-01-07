01/07/2022

On at 18:21 CET

Drafting

The chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, received this Friday at the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Madrid the3rd dose of the vaccine against coronavirus and has appealed to vaccination and prudence since “they are the best way to fight the virus.”

In his Twitter account, the president, on the verge of turning 50 in February, has announced that this afternoon he was receiving the extra dose of serums against the coronavirus and has expressed that Spain “is a world example in vaccination”.

This afternoon I received the third dose of # VacunaCOVID19 at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital. My thanks to all the health personnel who continue to take care of us and who make Spain a world example in vaccination. Vaccines and caution are the best way to fight the virus. pic.twitter.com/eT1xCCMrdY – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 7, 2022

In this sense, he thanked all health personnel for their work in the fight against Sars_Cov_2 – highlighting the field of vaccination – from the beginning of the pandemic.

Along with the text, the president has attached two photographs about the process, in which Sánchez is observed in front of the counter for data collation and during his prick, executed by health personnel from the Madrid hospital.

Currently in Spain the additional or booster dose, In other words, a messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) against the coronavirus and its variants can be received by those over 40 years of age.

Sánchez is 49 years old and is in an age group in which he has received this third dose, so far, only 19.4%, according to Health data.

Percentage that it rises to 36.7% in citizens aged 50 to 59, 78.2% in those in their sixties and 88.6% in those over 70.