Rome

Updated Sunday, October 31, 2021 – 18:11

The president supports Calvio and sees “fundamental” the support not only of the unions, but also of the employers

The President of the Government, Pedro Snchez, abandoned this Sunday his rhetoric of the 40th Congress of the PSOE of “putting an end to the labor reform of 2012 and called to change only” some things “of that regulation and” look forward. “

In an online speech with the usual one by the first vice president, Nadia Calvio, Sánchez said: “What we must do as a government is not only to change our production model but also to modernize our labor relations. This is so. The time is now. It is ambitious, but this Government has ambition. That will mean that some of the things that were done wrong in 2012 are rebuilt, but obviously what we have to do is also look ahead.At no time has he repeated the formulation of the agreement of the coalition government to “repeal the labor reform” and what he has criticized about the PP reform this Sunday is that it was not agreed upon.

The president has avoided answering an express question about whether he validated the labor reform proposal submitted by the second vice president, Yolanda daz, to the social agents in an omission that may be significant in the face of the “coordination” meeting on Tuesday with the participation of the Ministers of Economy and Labor. Calvio turned Daz’s labor reform upside down on Saturday by making it clear that the Government must be coordinated on four points of the regulation, which are all fundamental. Snchez has ruled: “That we can have an agreement with the employers and the unions will be fundamental.” That is, not only with CCOO and UGT, but with CEOE and Cepyme employers. “I call on all social agents to be protagonists of this change”, has stated. He has also omitted to answer a question about whether he believes that the labor reform has the potential to break up the current coalition government.

Sánchez has recalled that the country needs private investment and has provided this eloquent data: for every euro of public investment with European funds, wants to mobilize five private investment. “Therefore, our task is to modernize our production model and that means modernizing our labor relations model. The battle we have to win is that of the future and it is what the Government of Spain is going to be in.“, he stressed.

This philosophy does not appear in the Coalition Government agreement. What is expressed is: “We will repeal the labor reform. We will recover the labor rights taken away by the labor reform of 2012 “.

However, the socialist leader has not completely closed the door to legislate a labor reform without consensus with the social agents, because he has affirmed that he proposes that it be so “if it can be.” But what he has repeated the most is that he has to “look forward”.

No bilateral meeting with Biden

On when he will hold a bilateral meeting with the president of the United States, Joe biden, and to overcome the current dynamic of brief greetings at the summits, Sánchez has admitted that “it is not on the agenda”, but has recalled that “the most important thing” that now exists in the current transatlantic agenda is the celebration next year in Madrid. of a NATO summit. About his thirty seconds of the day before with Biden, he has described it as a “brief and cordial meeting of two allies.” But he has described the relationship with the US as “extraordinary” and has celebrated Biden’s multilateral orientation and his commitment to climate change.

He has also welcomed the agreement between the American and the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, to stop his tariff war on steel and aluminum.

