Updated on Saturday, 9 October 2021 – 02:35

Chain successive and “historical” offers since he arrived in Moncloa, and Montero presumes that the Socialist Executive has called “73%” more positions than the Government of Rajoy

The Minister of Finance and Public Function, Mara Jess Montero.Politica The Government wants to raise more than 100,000 million in personal income tax at the expense of the working and middle class Public Function The Government stands before the officials: “Inflation is going to moderate, you will not lose purchasing power ”

The largest public employment offer. It is an announcement that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has made almost every year since the motion of censure against Mariano Rajoy succeeded. In fact, one of the first things he did was precisely that: announce the 2018 job offer, which had 23,062 positions and which, in reality, had been negotiated by the previous Executive. But the socialist government did not hesitate to appropriate the measure.

And since then, in all the years, except for 2020, the figure has been growing. More than 28,000 in 2019; the following year there was that slight drop although it remained above those same 28,000 positions; and in 2021, the data grew again strongly, reaching 30,500 places, adding those for the General State Administration (AGE) and those for the State Security Forces and Bodies and the Armed Forces. Again, the greater supply of public employment and, in total, already more of 100,000 positions of civil servants offered by the Government of Pedro Snchez.

This important rate of public contracting is very celebrated by the Executive, and a good example of this is that the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, stopped at that point during the presentation of the General State Budgets (PGE) for 2022. In three years of Pedro Sánchez’s government, the offer of public employment has been 73% higher than that of the six years of Mariano RajoyThis is a government that is committed to quality public services, the Welfare State, employment and people, he pointed out with satisfaction in the presentation that took place last Thursday.

The specific data on which it is based are that during the socialist mandate 109,718 places have already been offered, and that with the popular Executive they were 63,394. And in Public Function they add: Since 2012, the PP kept the replacement rate at 0% for four consecutive years, while now the general rate is set at 110%, and in priority sectors it is set at 120%.

In addition to these remarkable figures, we must add the important contracts that communities have carried out in recent months as a direct consequence of the pandemic. So much so that Funcas and CEOE have certified in recent weeks that, indeed, employment has recovered the levels prior to the pandemic. But that recovery, they add, has been possible thanks to the push of the public sector because if only data from the private sector are taken, what is observed is that it is still far from the pre-covid figures.

In what has not shone so much the Government of Pedro Snchez is in its capacity to negotiate with the unions, especially regarding the salary increases. In 2021 it imposed an increase of 0.9% and by 2022, and again unilaterally, it communicated to the unions that the improvement would be 2%. CSIF and UGT clearly showed their dissatisfaction, and CCOO, in an unprecedented decision, did not even attend the meeting called by the Public Function to transmit its imposition-proposal. For this reason, the officials’ representatives have suggested that put pressure on parliamentary groups during the processing of Budgets to try to get some kind of further improvement.

But Montero made it clear that there is no no chance that the increase will go beyond that 2%. EL MUNDO has already published that, in the meeting with the unions, Public Function conveyed to the unions that this increase was more than sufficient and that the civil servants will not lose purchasing power. We trust that inflation will moderate in the last months of the year and that there will be no loss of power, they explained from the Ministry. And that is exactly what Montero pointed out, at the same time that he outlined a small smile at the possibility that the unions would try to boycott, or at least hinder, the approval of the Budgets.

