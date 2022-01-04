01/04/2022 at 2:48 PM CET

The secretary general of the PSOECyL, Luis Tudanca, will present this Sunday, January 9, his candidacy for the Presidency of the Junta de Castilla y León in an event scheduled in Palencia.

This is how it was advanced this Tuesday in the capital of Burgos by the Secretary of Organization of the PSOECyL, Ana Sánchez, who has announced that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will support the regional leader in this act.

The Secretary of Organization, who has participated in a meeting of the new Provincial Executive Committee of the PSOE of Burgos, has highlighted the Sánchez’s “unquestionable commitment” with Castilla y León and he has shown his satisfaction that the head of the national Executive clothed Tudanca that day.

Ana Sánchez has insisted that the convening of early elections in the Community is only due to the “extreme weakness” of Pablo Casado and a judicial calendar “plagued with corruption” of the Popular Party of Castilla y León.

Some appointments with justice that, as he stressed, “fully affect” the president of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, for alleged illegal financing of the party in his province, Salamanca.

Faced with this situation, has highlighted the ability of Luis Tudanca to promote a change in the Community, “regenerate and lift carpets of so many cases of corruption” and do it from the “honesty” that characterizes the socialist.