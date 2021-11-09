11/09/2021 at 01:16 CET

EP

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will face this Wednesday in Congress Questions from the opposition on the conditionality of European funds, the living conditions of young people and the execution of investments in their Budgets.

The control session of the Government in the Lower House, which will take place after the appearance of the president to give an account of the last European summits, will also include a request for explanations to different members of the Executive about the dismantling of the labor reform of the PP and the pension reform that the minister of the branch, José Luis Escrivá.

Specifically, the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, will try to make Sánchez explicit the commitments that has assumed with the European authorities in exchange for the Recovery Plan funds. Last Wednesday in the debate on the totality of the Budgets, Casado already warned the president that he would go to Brussels if the Government did not do public those agreements on conditionality in the receipt of European aid.

For his part, ERC spokesman Gabriel Rufián has the agenda to ask the president if he considers that his policies guarantee a dignified life for youth, while the spokeswoman for Junts, Miriam Nogueras, wants to ask for accounts for the forecast of execution of investments budgeted for Catalonia next year.

All this in a control session to the Government of marked economic character, with questions from the opposition very focused on the Government’s reforms for the labor market and the pension system, but also the tolls, growth forecast and price developments.

Is the government really going to repeal the 2012 labor reform?

In the case of the labor reform, the secretary of general of the PP, Teodoro García Egea will address the vice president third and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, to ask her if, finally, she is going to repeal the 2012 reform.

On your side, UPN will seek the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, to ask you if you think that the government crisis around the labor reform contributes to generating confidence in the Spanish economy.

Price rise?

For its part, Citizens and EH-Bildu They want to address the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, to ask him to account for his proposal to cover the increase in spending with more contributions that will mean the retirement of the ‘baby boomers’.

Specifically, the deputy spokesperson for the ‘oranges’, Edmundo Bal, aspires that Escriva explain if you plan to promote any reform to ensure the sustainability of the system, while Bildu’s spokesman in the Toledo Pact, Iñaki Ruiz de Pinedo, will be interested in the negative effects for workers of a hypothetical rise in Social Security contributions.

The general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, during a plenary session | Europa Press

Tolls, shopping cart and taxes

All this in a control session to the Government of a marked economic nature for which the opposition has also presented questions regarding the evolution of prices, tolls or GDP forecasts.

Thus, the ‘popular’ spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, will try to make the vice president Nadia Calviño explained what consequences will the welfare of the Spanish non-compliance with the forecasts growth for this year.

The Vox spokesperson also addresses Calviño, Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros, for you to make an assessment of the price increase of commodities in October.

Your tax spokesperson will also ask for Vox, Inés Cañizares, which will challenge the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, to affirm that the Budgets do not contain tax increases, while the PP spokesman for Transport, Andres Lorite, will ask Minister Raquel Sánchez if she considers it fair and equitable to generalize tolls on the highways.

Finally, the PNV Fisheries spokesman, Joseba Agirretxea, will try that the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, for its position before the announced cut fishing quotas, mainly hake, proposed by the European Commission in the Cantabrian Sea.