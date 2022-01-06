01/05/2022 at 19:03 CET

The government has avoided, in a parliamentary response to the PP, report the reasons and specific circumstances why the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, use official aircraft in some of its movements, because it is “especially sensitive matter” and for “security reasons”.

In a written question signed by several PP deputies, including their parliamentary spokesman, Cuca Gamarra, the popular asked the Executive about the reasons why Sánchez traveled to Malaga in a Falcon 900 of the Spanish Air Force on November 7.

In his parliamentary response published in the Congressional Bulletin, the Government assures that it is “a particularly sensitive matter, for security reasons” the detail and specific circumstances of the movements of the Prime Minister, and bases this lack of public information on the Law of Official Secrets.

The Executive argues that both the reports on movements of military aircraft and the protection plans of authorities and passengers subject to it, and specifically, the reports and statistical data on movements of forces, ships or military aircraft, “They must be treated as classified matter with the highest degree of protection.”

“The president of the Government uses means of transport of the State at the disposal of the different institutions and their representatives. Said means of transport are assigned with a security criterion “, remarks.

Already in an interview with . in 2019, Pedro Sánchez himself assured that the use of official aircraft responded to “strictly security criteria” marked by the security department of La Moncloa.

A practice, the president assured then, that had not changed with his mandate, but rather it had been the same for the set of presidents who have preceded him in office.

It is not the first time that the PP has been interested in the use of official planes by the Prime Minister and other members of his cabinet and, in fact, this was one of the issues that focused the last control session of the year in the Senate.

In the opinion of the PP, Sánchez travels in state planes “for private trips” paid “with everyone’s money”, under the excuse that that same day he holds a brief meeting with a mayor after which he attends PSOE events.

According to the PP spokesman in the Senate, Javier Maroto, Sánchez “cheats” to be able to travel “at the expense of all Spaniards” and has regretted that his “bad example” is spreading in other members of the Government, such as the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, who is accused of will travel in Falcon to Rome for his audience with the Pope Francisco.