11/03/2021 at 2:28 PM CET

The parliamentary partners who supported the investiture of Pedro Sánchez will show this Wednesday their support for the legislature of the coalition government by reject the seven amendments to the whole to the General State Budgets of 2022 that will be debated today in the Plenary of Congress, which will allow the law to continue its process.

The total debate on the budgets, the first examination that the public accounts will pass, begins this afternoon with the intervention of the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and it will last until tomorrow, Thursday, voting day.

Although ERC, PNV, EH Bildu, Compromís and BNG point out that the accounts have yet to contemplate investment improvements for their territories -whether in terms of stands, innovation and industry or to improve Valencian financing and the Galician railway network- all of them have decided to give free way to budgets and continue negotiating during the partial amendment process.

Thus, the seven amendments to the whole presented by PP, Vox, Ciudadanos, JxCat, CC, CUP and Foro Asturias will not go ahead in tomorrow’s vote, in which United We can also have one less deputy since Alberto Rodríguez’s seat has not yet been replaced.

It will be the same leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, who will defend this Wednesday the amendment to the totality that his group has presented, which shows the importance he gives to the debate on the Government budget project, which is understood by the popular who are born dead to have as a basis some economic predictions that are inflated and in the face of rising inflation.

For its part, JxCat criticizes that only half of the budget reaches Catalonia and CC accuses the Executive of not complying with the Economic and Fiscal Regime of the Canary Islands, while the CUP demands a referendum of Catalan self-determination.

The truth is that public accounts will pass their first exam in the next few hours after the main partners of the Executive, PNV and ERC, have agreed, on the one hand, the full management of the minimum vital income to the Basque Country and, on the other, the intention of negotiating the quota of the three co-official languages ​​that the new audiovisual Law will contemplate .

Too EH Bildu will support the coalition government today after verifying that the labor reform will be repealed: “What is agreed, is fulfilled,” recalls the spokesperson for the national training Mertxe Aizpurua after the president led a meeting with the vice presidents yesterday Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz in which the “repeal” of this reform was ratified “under the terms of the coalition agreement and the Recovery Plan sent to the European Commission.”

Once the stumbling block is that the reform of the labor market will not only be a “retouch” but the elimination of the “most damaging aspects” approved during the PP government, the Executive will also have to deal with pro-independence parties such as JxCAT and PDeCAT, which warn that their votes are also valid to approve the audiovisual law.

JxCAT sources believe that the agreement that the PSOE and ERC will establish will not guarantee a good shielding of the Catalan and they are committed to reinforcing the concept of independent production company so that real financing reaches small companies and not so much to large platforms.

For his part, PDeCAT deputy Ferran Bel is blunt in stating that with the votes of ERC, PSOE and United We Can, there is no Sufficient “arithmetic” to carry out the audiovisual law and believes that the key is “not so much in establishing a percentage” on the use of co-official languages ​​but in “guaranteeing that this percentage is going to be applicable”, so that there is no “cracks in the legislation” where the platforms can “escape”.

The entire debate will begin at 12.00 and the Minister of Finance will defend a budget project that includes some State revenue of 279,316 million, 10.8% more than in 2021, of which the vast majority, 232,352 million, will come from taxes.

In addition, the accounts include a rental voucher of 250 euros per month for young people wage earners between 18 and 35 years old with remunerations lower than three times the Public Multiple Effects Income Indicator and another cultural bonus of 400 euros for those who turn 18 in 2022.

After the intervention of the minister, the Plenary will resume at 3:00 p.m. so that the parliamentary groups that have presented amendments to the whole, from highest to lowest, present their arguments.

On Thursday the plenary session will resume at 09.00 and that same day the voting on the return amendments will take place.