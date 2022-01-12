01/12/2022

Joan Barreda (Honda), who had signed third place in the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally, has been harmed by a four-minute suspension that has relegated him to seventh place on the penultimate day and has taken him away from the head of the general led by the French Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha). The one from Torreblanca had completed a fantastic day, but upon arriving at the camp he was notified of a penalty for speeding in a controlled area.

Barreda signed an exceptional stage between Wadi Ad Dawasir and Bisha, came to lead it and finally crossed the finish line as third at 3’21 “behind the winner, the Australian Toby Price (KTM), which placed him with options to fight for the final victory of the Rally.

Options that are now complicated by the sanctions that have cost him four minutes of penalty and place him now fifth overall at 10’47 “behind the first classified.

The gaul Van beveren has also benefited from a two-minute penalty to Pablo Quintanilla, which in the general standings is now third at 6’15 “behind the leader. For the Chilean from HondA the penalty is two minutes, which also makes him lose a position in the general standings, in which he is now third behind Van Beveren and British Sam Sunderland (GasGas).

The austrian Matthias walkner, who was leading on the tenth matchday, is fourth, 8’24 “behind the leader.

