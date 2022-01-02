01/02/2022 at 11:25 CET

The austrian Daniel sanders (Gas Gas) also won on the second day of motorcycle competition at the Dakar, this time with a longer timed (special) stage, of 334 kilometers, in which he led the times from the first point of control, he did not lose and surpassed the Chilean in 2 minutes and 7 seconds Pablo Quintanilla (Sling).

A day in which the rest of the favorites were left more than 30 minutes, with the current champion, the Argentine Kevin Benavides (KTM), ending at 34 Sanders.

The day was decided from kilometer 200 to 280. The organization already warned that this Sunday’s special did not have great technical difficulties, but it did have navigation; and motorcycles were the first to suffer them.

Sanders he took advantage from the beginning and did not let go. Of course, until the fifth checkpoint did not open a gap with respect to Quintanilla (47 seconds). From kilometer 200 to 240 the first difficulties were already encountered.

Only in those 40 kilometers, Sanders lost 30 seconds: the British Sam sunderland (Gas Gas) 48; Benavides 1:40 minutes and Spanish Joan Barreda (Honda) 2:10. But the real sieve came in the next 40s.

Only Sanders Y Quintanilla They were able to find the control point that, for four editions, it is no longer worth passing 800 meters and you have to do it at 300 meters to be able to continue on without a great time penalty. The favorites, removing the Austrian and the Chilean, began to walk around without finding him, suffering significant losses of time in only the second day of competition.

“I will defend navigation & rdquor ;, he said David Castera, director of the Dakar, in a talk with Spanish media, including ., weeks before starting the competition. And he did.

Sunderland he lost 11 minutes and 25 seconds at that point; Benavides, current champion of the category, allowed 30 minutes; while Barreda fell to 39:48 minutes with respect to Sanders and left Lawrence Santolino (Sherco Factory) as the best Spaniard in the special, finishing in fifth position at 10 minutes and 4 seconds; equaling his best Dakar result.

First real fire and first screening in the 44th edition of the Dakar that leaves Sanders more leader, at the controls of the motorcycle of the Spanish Gas Gas team, with the Austrian brand KTM behind, already Quintanilla as the only real pursuer waiting for the next difficulties to surprise again.

The first five classified of the stage:

one – Daniel Sanders (AUS-Gas Gas): 3:43:10

two – Pablo Quintanilla (CHI-Honda): at 2:07

3 – Matthias Walkner (AUS-KTM): at 8:31

4 – Mason Klein (USA-KTM): at 8:44

5 – Lorenzo Santolino (ESP-Sherco Factory): at 10:04.