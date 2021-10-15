October 14, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Mikey Garcia and Sandor Martin pose after the final press conference for their upcoming fight. The two will meet on the Matchroom Boxing card Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom.

Press release

DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, offers this Sunday, from 1:30 a.m., the fight that the three-time champion of Europe will face in Chukchansi Park, in the Californian town of Fresno, Sandor martin, with the world champion at four pesos, Mikey Garcia.

A fight that supposes “a dream” for the 28-year-old boxer from Barcelona, ​​one of the most internationally renowned who arrives in the United States with the intention of making a name for himself in one of the cradles of world boxing: “I want the American public to know me, be up to the task and put on a good show. I want to get there and have my name remembered forever “.

A stellar combat

Sandor martin going to meet “a dream”. He faces at dawn this Sunday an international boxing superstar, the four-time world champion (feather, super feather, light and super light), Mikey Garcia. It will be the stellar fight of an evening in which, in addition, the world crown of the light flyweight will be put at stake.

But the fight that everyone is waiting for is the one between Barcelona and Garcia from California. A match that Sandor Martin looks forward to: “It is an opportunity that I have been waiting for all my life, it is a dream that I have been waiting for since I started in this sport. I got into this sport to achieve two great challenges, and now what I am going to do is seize the opportunity and go to the top ”.

As for the rival, the Spanish boxer explained that “Mikey Garcia is the toughest opponent I have faced so far. But it’s something that doesn’t scare me. It is something that motivates me because I have always wanted to be facing these challenges and I am very happy that this fight is going to take place “.

For Sandor Martin it will be his first major appearance before the American public. In one of the cradles of world boxing, the Spanish boxer is clear that he will be up to the task: “Fighting in the United States adds up to a lot. Historically it is one of the cradles of boxing, there the best have fought. Now they give me the opportunity to perform there and I want the American public to know me “.

Mikey García, rival of the Catalan boxer, is a former world champion in four divisions and, with the fight, will end a 19-month break, since he defeated Jessie Vargas in February 2020 at the Ford Center in Texas. Since then, Garcia has not boxed.

In the fight, which can be followed live on DAZN, a weight of 65,800 kg has been agreed, within the welterweight. The evening will also feature the fighting of Elwin soto, who will put his WBO light flyweight world title on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez; and of Esteban Bermúdez in view of Jesse Rodriguez.