With the fatigue reflected in his eyes – in the last three days he has only been able to sleep about six hours – but with the joy in his body and his self-esteem through the roof after being received in the smell of crowds in his beloved Verdun, at Nou Barris district, in Barcelona, Sandor Martin trust that the great victory before Mikey Garcia mark a before and after in your career as a boxer. A before and after that goes through a new opportunity in USA and for the dispute of his first world title for which he has been knocking on the door for a long time after proclaiming himself twice european champion of the superlight.

A new window that looks out ‘Arrasandor’ after getting screwed up, as he himself pointed out in the previous one. “This was the intention, but I didn’t know it would mess it up so much. Everything went as my team and I had worked and thought. We knew that the rival would not be easy because the rival was demanding, world-class, but we were convinced to do what we ended up doing ”.

Sandor punishing his opponent

Press

A victory by unanimous decision that had the recognition of the own rival and of the own Eddie hearn, the president of the boxing promoter Matchroom, to which it belongs Sandor Martin. “Both Mikey and his team recognized that I had had a great fight and congratulated me. They were very respectful at all times and accepted defeat. A great champion like him does not like to lose, but they took the blow well. I was better and I have shown that I am ready to play in these leagues ”.

An appreciation that also expressed Eddie hearn in the previous fight in ash tree and that he repeated after Sandor’s victory. “I remember that he was very happy with the fight he had done. He said that I had a great performance and that I had delivered what he expected. He said that mine had been one of the surprises of the year and that I had taken an important step to change my life ”.

My goal is to be a world champion. Now everything is very recent and you have to wait for the offers to arrive

And this is what Sandor Martín hopes to do from now on. “First it is time to rest, then to see what the movements are produced. If an offer arrives, we will try to choose the one that is best for our interests, both at a sporting and family level. My goal is to be world champion and return to our category. Now everything is very recent and we have to wait for the offers to arrive, “says the Catalan boxer.

Sandor before entering the ring against García in Fresno

ash tree

But what real options does Sandor have to box for wearing a first world title to his waist? The first thing to say is that, after the victory against García, Sandor will appear very high in the rankings, in some organizations he may be among the first three and everything is in the decision he makes Josh Taylor. The Scotsman defends all four belts on December 18 in The SSE Hydro in Glasgow (Scotland) in view of Jack Catterall and he intends to vacate the superlight belts as he would gain weight. If Taulor takes the step, the four belts of the four organizations would be vacant and some of the available places could be for Sandor Martín who in 2022 could fight for World Cup glory. Faced with this possibility, “I am calm. I have the job done and now what you have to do is wait for movements. There are 16 boxers who will be the ones who will have the vacant places and there will be much more waiting. We simply hope and trust that one of these places will be ours ”.

If an offer arrives, we will try to choose the one that is best for our interests, both at a sporting and family level.

A door next to another great door to knock on, that of returning to the United States. ‘Arrasandor’ He has already told MD his intention to make the Americas, to triumph on North American soil, and to be able to fight in boxing cathedrals as Las Vegas or New York. When asked about the possibility of crossing the pond again, the Verdun hero sees it as a “great option. We have already made an extraordinary cover letter. They already know how we spend them and now what it is about is to return, and continue growing. Now you have to touch your feet on the ground and continue with the same illusion. We have already entered the boxing mecca ”.

Read also Drafting

Read also Joan Justribó

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also Celes Piedrabuena



