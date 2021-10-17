In the United States they did not know Sandor Martín, but they have already written down his name, which will begin to climb positions in the rankings to one day dispute a world title. In Fresno, California, with the public against, with American judges and before a legendary rival, the former world champion in four different weights Mikey García, the Barcelona player signed the best fight of his life and took a huge victory to the points , of prestige, even if there was no title at stake.

The triple champion of Europe was left small Spain and also Europe: he needed a new stage in his career. The opportunity arose and he did not think twice: if they called him to find an affordable sparring for Mikey García, a ‘great’ who had been out of the ring for more than a year, they were wrong. Sandor arrived in Fresno in a sweet state, to the appointment of his life. The bets were ten to one against him. He had to move up to welterweight to challenge Mikey, but the American of Mexican descent was not at his weight either, and Sandor took advantage of his speed, legs and high-carat boxing, showing that the counter is also won.

A judge gave null, 95 to 95, and the remaining two opted for the victory of Martín, 97-93. He threw fewer punches but landed them better on the opponent’s body. He was fast, cunning, better physically, effective with the jab, with his beloved left foot and with his dangerous cons, brave when the American sought the short distance, and far superior in the final rounds, when Garcia’s physique began to fail.

Mikey always tried to take the initiative, occupy the center of the ring and punish, but Sandor was a rock, elusive and resistant. Spanish boxing lesson, who was finding the points he needed with accurate blows and with the feeling of despair of a rival who surely did not think he would find so much opposition. He was hardly far superior to the American in the second round; in the rest, Sandor never seemed to lose control. “You have earned it,” his father and coach, Rafa, would say to him on the corner with one round to go. So it was. Bombshell in the USA and now, to wait for even better opportunities, because at 28 years old, the best is yet to come.

Spanish boxing has rarely triumphed in the United States, and even less against a rival of the stature of García, champion in his day of featherweight, supper featherweight, lightweight and super lightweight. Sandor, European super lightweight champion, also did it in a main match, the star of the evening. Hence the euphoria that invaded him when he heard his name as the winner.

“It is the greatest moment of my career. I always said that I was going to do it, and I have done it,” the Spaniard said to the DAZN microphones. “I know how I train, I trust my possibilities, I always dreamed of this moment and I was not going to waste it. I have presented my letter to the world.” “We had to despair Mikey, but he is not a very natural fighter at this weight, and I knew that there I could take advantage of my speed.” “He’s dangerous, skilled and hits hard, but I had it all for a great night.”