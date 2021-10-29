“The pride … of Barcelona: Sandor Martín”, this is how David Diamante (presenter) announced the Spanish victory over Mikey García. Everyone’s heart sank, Sandor’s too. “When I heard the 95-95 I thought: ‘Well, a draw against a Californian, champion in four divisions, at home is not bad.’ I felt like a winner, but I knew what could happen. When he later announced the double 97-93 I thought: ‘Let it be what it has to be’. And when he named Barcelona I said: ‘It’s just me from there’. At the time he didn’t know what to do. I looked for a camera to tell my people that we had succeeded ”, recalls the 28-year-old boxer to AS.

The fight was on October 16, but in the United States they are still perplexed by Martín’s recital. He does not want excesses. “Now more than ever you have to keep your feet on the ground. Success can easily hurt you, but I’m not a fighter to succeed. I am a disciplined and applied athlete. I have returned to training to stay in shape, I am in the gym helping my colleagues and teaching. Once the success has been assimilated, you have to continue preparing for whatever comes next, ”he points out.

The Catalan leads a life dedicated to boxing. He fulfilled a dream against García, but the greatest emotion of the night was taken on a personal level. “I wasn’t really expecting anything from that night. I was calm to do my job, but was not aware of what to expect. I have been fulfilling dreams and goals throughout my career, but I think that right now I do not realize everything. At that moment I didn’t have time to think about all the years of dedication. The best thing was seeing my father excited. It is very difficult, it looks like stone. We are a duo that says a lot with little and we don’t express our feelings, but at that moment it was what made me the happiest. To see him proud as a coach and as a father… It is priceless, you can only live, ”he reveals.

He is the fashionable man, but he remains calm. “Now all the doors are open and we have to wait”, recognize. A rematch against Mikey, maybe? “If it happened, I’m not saying it would be easy, but I know what it can bring and what I can do. I would come out more confident than I can do, but the goal is to get back to my weight, where I’m still better, and look for a title ”.

The golden southpaw raised at KO Verdun

Sandor Martín does not remember the moment when he put on gloves for the first time. Rafa, his father, neither. “It was something natural,” admits the fighter. The little boy grew up in the gym that his parents have in Barcelona. “I don’t know if I walked or boxed before at the KO Verdun”he jokes. The truth is that he grew up in sacks, smelling of Vaseline and without any parental pressure. He chose individual sport because “he could not bear that the result did not depend on him.”

In order to fight as a minor, Rafa and Sandor had to go to France to start their careers to gain experience. At the age of 18, he made the leap to the professional field. He boxed while studying INEF. His future was clear: boxing. At the age of 20 he became the youngest Spanish champion in history and from there he did not stop. Three Europeans and 40 fights opened the door to mecca for him and he knocked it down.