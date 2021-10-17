Sandor Martin it took twenty seconds to accept the fight against Mikey Garcia. He knew that he is in the best moment of his career and that it was the opportunity to make the leap to the big posters. In the United States they gave him little joke, but nothing mattered to the Spanish. He came out to the Fresno (California) ring, did his job and beat him. A quasi-perfect match that was carried by majority decision (95-95, 97-93 and 97-93). It was the b-side, but Sandor took it upon himself to flip the coin with speed and intelligence. It showed its category and that it is prepared for whatever comes. In line for the super lightweight World Cup there is a new preferred member, and he comes from Barcelona.

Martín came out brave. He took the center of the ring and tried to keep his distance. When Mikey wanted that position, Sandor gave it to him and started his strategy. The Spanish was faster and manifested it. When García wanted to enter, the Catalan counterattacked him, nailed one or two hands and left. Perfect plan. Mikey was slow with his fists and Sandor very lively to avoid them. Little by little, Sandor was getting more work. I couldn’t leave any doubts.

From less to more was Martín. Meanwhile, Garcia was not found at any time. His usual speed was not there, he was missing from the waist of the Spaniard and he was not comfortable. I couldn’t find the hole. The fight did not involve many blows, which caused some round to be closer, but it was clear that the victory was for Sandor. He was smart, precise, and had the four-division champion chase a shadow throughout the fight. In the last 30 seconds, Sandor entered the exchange. I did not want to leave doubts. He executed the plan drawn up by his father, Rafa Martín, on the corner and turned off the legend. “I am Sandor Martín”, he warned before listening to the cards. His letter of introduction to the general public was done. A judge gave void, and David Diamante played with everyone: “The pride … of Barcelona” called Sandor, who exploded with joy while the ‘Gipsy King’ sounded with his ‘Volaré’ (song with which he went to the ring) .

Sandor Martín: “It is the greatest moment of my career”

At the end, Sandor Martín showed his absolute happiness on the ring. “First of all I wanted to thank Fresno for the love they have shown me and Mikey García for giving me the opportunity.It’s the greatest moment of my career. I always wanted to be here, it was my chance. I said I was going to do it and I have. I’ve been boxing since I was five years old and dreaming about this moment. We knew that he was not at a natural weight and we wanted to take advantage of it with my intelligence and speed. The plan was to use those qualities and try to despair him. This has been my cover letter. He gave me my letter of opportunity and why I was not going to give it to him, but I would prefer to go back to the superlight that is the weight in which I feel comfortable, but this opportunity could not be missed, “he said. García recognized the value, but was angry: “The judges have given me a loser. I have been the one who has taken the rhythm and he has fled“he snapped.