Sandra Bullock would live one of the most terrifying experiences, it would be a call to 911 who would collect the most distressing moments of the remembered interpreter of tapes such as “Miss sympathy“, and” Maximum speed “, among many others.

The dear and famous actress Hollywood star Sandra Bullock can still relive the most difficult hours of her life after experiencing a robbery in her own home.

An event that took place seven years ago and that would also mark both the producer that even required therapy after that moment.

Sandra Bullock, the man who became her worst nightmare. Photo: AP

Today mother of two children decided to share his traumatic experience in the middle of promoting his latest Netflix movie, “The Unforgivable.”

After what happened in 2014, the “U.S“She still has not been able to completely put the unfortunate event behind her in this regard, she can no longer stay home alone.

It was Joshua Corbett who led Sandra Bullock to one of her strongest nightmares on June 8, 2014 when Bullock was returning home to Bel Air, California after dinner, a criminal broke into her home.

Someone has entered my house. I am hiding in the closet, the 57-year-old famous would comment in anguish as she avoided danger from a corner of her own home.

Originally from Arlington County, Virginia, and Oscar winner for the film “A possible dream“He added more details during the secret call he was able to make to the emergency service.

I am locked in the closet. I have a secure door in my room that I have locked and am locked in the closet at the moment. I hear them, I hear someone slamming the door.

Fortunately, the actress herself says that at that time, her son Louis was not at home since apparently “he would have stayed to sleep at the babysitter’s house, he knew that I would return a little late that night,” the famous would tell.

It should be noted that the culprit, who was brought to trial, ended up pleading guilty to several charges, including some serious crimes such as robbery, harassment and possession of a machine gun, even the police found in his home an arsenal that included several am3tr @ lladoras .

The actress of “Gravity“,” La Propuesta “,” Ocean’s 8 “among other productions returns to Netflix after three years, after having made the film” Bird Box: A ciegas “.