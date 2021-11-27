Sandra Bullock talks about her “romance” with Keanu Reeves

Apparently the beautiful actress Sandra Bullock wants to re-experience working with Keanu reeves and feel once again the great chemistry between the two, because many years ago they managed to get along in a movie.

Without a doubt, two of the most internationally recognized actors are the Oscar winner Sandra Bullock, and Keanu Reeves, who have decades of artistic careers, and who have worked together on a couple of occasions.

It should be noted that the actors met on the set of “Maximum Speed” in 1994, and it was there that they both felt a romantic attractionhowever, they preferred to remain simply as friends.

In that sense, the actress which by the way, recently returned to work with Ryan Reynolds, on his romance with Reeves.

The famous one assured that, although in the past there were feelings for both parties, they preferred to keep everything in a friendship, since both loved each other so much as to ruin it with a romance, something that has happened on many occasions.

Of course, he thinks that, had they tried a relationship with the actor from The Matrix, a film whose return will be very soon, both would have respected each other and, if they had failed, they would surely have survived their friendship.

Keanu is a guy who, I think, is friends with every woman he’s dated. I don’t think there is anyone who has something horrible to say about him, so maybe we could have survived, “he said.

Sandra Bullock, who recently introduced her daughter Laila, assured that she would be fascinated to work with Keanu Reeves again, since she wants to feel that chemistry that characterizes them.

I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we die, just laughing with him. He is funny. It might be 75 years old and it would be even better then as a grown-up Cocoon playing two funny old men. A road trip, ”he said.

Sandra Annette Bullock, is known for her participation in films such as Speed, Miss Congeniality, The Proposal, Gravity, Ocean’s 8 and The Blind Side, for which she was awarded the Oscar for best actress, the Golden Globe for best actress in drama, the Actors Guild Award for best leading actress and the Film Critics Award for best actress.

He also appeared in Crash, a feature film that won the best film award at the 78th Academy Awards.

In addition, according to the Forbes publication, she was the highest paid actress in 2010 and 2013 with estimated earnings of $ 56 million and € 38 million respectively.