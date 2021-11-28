11/28/2021 at 21:21 CET

Sant Andreu ratified its absolute dominance in the women’s category of the Spanish Short Pool Championships that closed this Sunday in Palma de Mallorca with a sensational final day in which the Catalan club, in addition to adding three new golds, set a new record of Spain in the relay 4×100 styles with a time of 3: 56.94 minutes.

The quartet made up of Africa Zamorano, Alba Guillamón, Jessica Vall and Lidón Muñoz He lowered the previous national record that Sant Andreu himself already possessed by 83 hundredths with a time of 3: 57.77 since November 2017.

A record that served to round off a final day in which the Sant Andreu swimmers were once again the main protagonists.

Yes Africa Zamorano She started the afternoon adding her third title of champion of Spain in the 100 backstroke test after winning with a time of 59.90 seconds to Paloma de BordonsMinutes later Jessica Vall revalidated the gold achieved in the last two editions of the Spanish Championships in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2: 24.01 minutes.

Triumphs to which to add that of Lidon Muñoz in the 50 freestyle test with a record of 24.44 seconds and that allowed the swimmer from Castellón to add her fourth individual title, after those achieved in the 100 styles, 100 freestyle and 50 butterfly.

With one less title he closed his performance in Palma Hugo Gonzalez, triple medalist in the last European Championships in Budapest, who once again demonstrated his supremacy in the back tests, after adding this Sunday to the gold achieved in the 50 and 200 the triumph, with a time of 50.92 seconds, in the final of the 100 .

Equally brilliant was shown Sergio de Celis, who after winning in the 100 and 200, achieved this Sunday victory in the final of the 400 free with a time of 3: 45.49 seconds.

A triumph that the Sabadell swimmer could not repeat in the free 50 in which he had to “settle” for a time of 21.97 seconds with the bronze medal behind Óscar Pascual and Juan Francisco Segura, teammates from Madrid NC, who shared gold with a mark of 21.93.