11/13/2021

On at 19:21 CET

Santa Susanna, the municipality of Maresme recognized for its great commitment to sports tourism and the organization of large competitive events, It is hosting from this Friday until November 21, the world petanque championship.

One week after having hosted the Bodybuilding & Fitness World Cup and the IFBB world congress with the participation of 199 delegations and almost 3,000 athletes, Santa Susanna once again demonstrates its great organizational capacity by welcoming the 400 best pétanque players in the world representing 70 countries. This World Cup is also historic since for the first time the three categories of this sport (senior men’s triples, senior women’s triples and youth triples) will compete simultaneously in the same championship and in the same country.

An image of the tent located in Torrentó de Can Gelat de Santa Susanna

| FCP

Petanque is a sport that attracts more and more young peopleIt is enough to see at what age they win the national and international championships and, above all, equal since both men and women practice it.

In full growth, petanque is present on the five continents, especially in European countries such as France or Switzerland and in Asia, such as Thailand.. Spain is among the great powers of the world, with numerous international champions, being Catalonia the great reference both in number of clubs and licenses. Santa Susanna hosts this weekend, and next, the relay of Lausanne (Switzerland) and Ayutthaya (Thailand) that had had to suspend their championships as a result of the pandemic.

The Spanish men’s petanque team

| FCP

One of the great attractions of this World Cup is that it is being followed live through the LaLigaSports channel, Although all lovers of pétanque can witness in person the World Cup that is held in the Torrentó de Can Gelat de Sant Susanna.