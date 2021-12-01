12/01/2021 at 18:23 CET

EP

Banco Santander has been chosen as best bank in America (North and South America), Argentina, Brazil, Chile and also in Portugal by ‘The Banker’ magazine.

The publication has recognized the bank’s “permanent commitment” to the Latin American region, where it has built “a solid and profitable network from Mexico to Chile or Argentina”.

Likewise, ‘The Banker’ has highlighted the various initiatives that support Santander’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion and closing the current digitization gap between Europe and Latin America, with solutions such as the Superdigital financial inclusion platform.

The group’s Chilean subsidiary has reached a historic year in customer acquisition and in Argentina the digital bank Openbank continues to advance its launch plans. In addition, the magazine has highlighted Getnet, the bank’s merchant payments or acquisition business, which was initially launched in Brazil and already operates throughout Latin America and Europe.

‘The Banker’ too has recognized Santander’s role as a financing entity for renewable energy projects in America.

The CEO of Banco Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez, has celebrated that the teams in America have been recognized with this award “after a year of solid results and improved efficiency”.

“We will continue working every day to strengthen our business and help people and companies to progress. We see significant growth opportunities in our business in America. We focus on increasing collaboration between countries to better serve our customers and make possible trade flows between markets, and also we take advantage of technology to increase our client base“, he pointed out.