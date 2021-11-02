11/02/2021 at 07:31 CET

Araceli Munoz

The Konecta Group, one of the largest Spanish call center companies, will change hands next year. As confirmed by different financial sources to El Periódico de España, its owners are probing different advisers in order to launch a competitive process in early 2022 to divest 100% of the company. The operation is valued at around 1,600 million, according to the same sources.

Since the beginning of 2019, the Spanish company has been owned by the British fund Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), José María Pacheco (president of Konecta) and the company’s management team. Currently, the group has a turnover of 900 million euros after registering double-digit growth in the last year, highly motivated by the great international progress it has been betting on in recent years.

Founded two decades ago, the Sevillian company was born by the hand of José María Pacheco, who at that time worked in the Santander finance company and offered the Cantabrian entity to outsource some of its services.

Thus, it reached an agreement with the bank, which took 40% of Konecta, Liberty Seguros (10%) and other minority partners (25%) to start this project, which In just one year it had a turnover of one million euros and in two it multiplied its income by ten. In 2014, Santander wanted to sell its stake, but the arrival to the presidency of Ana Botín brought the process to a standstill, thinking that they could obtain higher capital gains if they maintained the stake.

A year later, the French venture capital fund Pai Partners entered the company taking 40% for 130 million and strongly driving the international growth of the group, which materialized in major acquisitions in Latin America (such as that of the Colombian-Argentine Allus Global or that of the Mexican B-Connect), becoming one of the leading companies in the region.

In this sense, the fund identified the growth potential of this business in the region, which for years has maintained a double-digit growth rate. In just four years, from the hand of Pai and Santander the Sevillian company skyrocketed its growth by 60%. After almost twenty years in its shareholding, the Cantabrian entity together with the French fund left its shareholding in February 2019, giving way to the current shareholding.

Now, the Konecta group has more than 75,000 employees spread over the 75 work centers located in the nine countries where it operates. In fact, the international business already represents more than half of the Sevillian’s income, which registered a profit before tax (ebitda) of 135 million euros last year, 12% more than in 2019. Its growth focus It is now focused on the United States, a market that is growing at a rate of 10%, where it has opened a commercial office this year to serve customers in that country.

Its objective is to become the largest company in its Spanish-speaking sector in the American continent, although does not rule out continuing to grow in other European countries. In addition to ‘call centers’, Konecta is one of the largest companies in the market in outsourcing services (BPO, for its acronym in English).

His focus now also goes on improving his services through the introduction of new technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence. Proof of this commitment closed at the end of 2020 the acquisition of the Rockethall group of companies, specialized in this type of technology and one of the main companies providing digital marketing services in Spain.

Changes in the sector

In any case, the moment chosen to launch this competitive process is not accidental, since they are many companies in the sector are rethinking their strategy in recent months, motivated by high growth and asset turnover in the hands of venture capital.

Along these lines, the US fund Carlyle launched a few months ago the sale of the Italian Comdata, hiring the investment bank Citi to find a buyer for the company in which it landed in 2015. Its valuation stands at 1,000 million euros and they are many who point to a possible merger between the Italian and the Spanish Konecta, creating one of the largest European groups in the sector.

In fact, Comdata itself already in 2015 probed a merger with the Spanish, but the operation did not go ahead. Another company that sounds like a possible interested party in the sector is Atento, the former Telefónica subsidiary, which last year was controlled by the GIC funds, HSP Investment Partners and a fund affiliated with Farallon Capital Management, which gave way to Bain Capital, present in the shareholding since 2016.

Just over a month ago, the French company Altice took control of Grupo Unísono, another of the companies in the sector, smaller in size, but with clients such as Iberdrola, BBVA, Naturgy or ING, among others.