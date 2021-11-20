11/20/2021 at 8:14 PM CET

The UE Santboiana took the first derby in a year against Barça, by a tight 20-23 in a match played in La Teixonera and that he kept the uncertainty until the final whistle with Barça pushing to score but without succeeding.

The first half was dominated by Barça, who made a spectacular start with a fluid and deployed game that has put the score in their favor by 14 to 0 when only nine minutes had passed.

The Santboiana woke up and entered the game when three minutes later the blue scrum half Lezcano made an interception in the middle of the field about an attack by the locals and has put the oval under sticks, for the easy transformation of the Javier Rojas opening.

Lezcano stole the oval and gave the first points to Santboiana in La Teixonera

| JORDI ELIAS

The game, which was played to the limit, has been balanced, showing the amount of punishment blows whistled against each other. In one of these blows in favor of Santboiana, Javier Rojas has passed the oval to sticks putting the score at 14 to 10 in favor of Barça, result with which the rest has been reached.

In the second half, and within the equality of play by both teams, the dean was somewhat more solid than the Barça team.

In the 65th minute of the match, a phase of slight dominance by Sant Boi’s team has been entered, which has been about to enter again and again until after a recovered touche and a near essay fixation has appeared from behind Afa Tauli to plant the oval under sticks. Easy transformation test by Javier Rojas and tied at 20 on the scoreboard.

Equality and struggle

The last 10 minutes of the meeting have been of struggle, equality and preponderance of good defenses over attacks. In the 74th minute the match was decided with a past punishment, once again, for the impeccable opening Javier Rojas who has given the victory to the Santboian UE.

Barça had their option at the end of the game but a spectacular Santboiana defense prevented the locals from scoring, who saw their option to win a derby frustrated that did not disappoint anyone.

✋🏻 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨, 𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨 i més 𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨! ✋🏻 🏉 Both a player menys the last minutes, the degà is deixa la pell on the line d’assaig own to join the Catalan derby! ✅ 😱 Quin treball coral defensiu! 💙 # FerroSantBoi pic.twitter.com/YoJwpd0vFW – UE Santboiana (@UESantboiana) November 20, 2021

La Santboiana celebrated the victory on the lawn of La Teixonera

| JORDI ELIAS