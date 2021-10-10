Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that in the third preseason game, against the Hawks, almost all the sets would rest and those who had had fewer chances in the first two would play. I wanted some to have a day off and others a chance to shine. One of those others was, of course, Santi Aldama. The Spanish power forward made good use of his minutes and he pointed to a promising progression: he did not play in the first friendly, he did and only in the final minutes in the second and was one of the best of his team (plagued with casualties) in the third.

The Grizzlies lost (87-91) after blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and on a night when no one found it easy to shoot. But Aldama ended up, personally, very satisfied: “It was my best game so far, of course. Everything has clicked. We have been training for a longer time, the game process better … It was a matter of knowing the teammates, better understanding this level. It was a matter of time ”. Aldama played more than 27 minutes and produced 16 points and 9 rebounds on 7/15 shooting. Excellent news after his best version was not seen in the Summer League and his little presence so far in preseason. There are nine days until the regular season 2021-22 starts.

The Grizzlies played without Morant, Brooks, Anderson, Adams, Jackson Jr… Besides Aldama, Desmond Bane played again at a high level (more and more a reality: 18 points) and Brandon Clarke shone (16 + 6), which at a good level this summer and is leaving hope after its irregular last season. On the negative side, first-round pick Ziaire Smith continues to have serious adjustment issues: this time 2/13 shooting for 6 points. The Hawks weren’t very recognizable either: they weren’t Trae Young, Capela, Hunter … but yes Bogdanovic (16 points and 15 assists) and John Collins (16 and 12 rebounds).

Juancho contributes in his second game

Two other games were played on Saturday. In Washington, the Knicks left a good feeling: 99-117 to some Wizards led by Bradley Beal (14 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (13), and with the contribution of Harrell from the bench (18 + 10 rebounds). In the New Yorkers, Kemba Walker stayed at 6 points but Fournier added 14, Barrett 18, Derrick Rose 15 and, without Randle, Obi Toppins went to 13 + 8. The sophomore is at a promising level after having very little presence with Tom Thibodeau as a rookie.

In the other meeting, the Celtics beat the Raptors (113-111) with a great game from Jayson Tatum (20 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) and 16 points from Al Horford. Juancho Hernangómez was a substitute this time and finished with 7 points and 3 rebounds in less than 10 minutes. In the Raptors, who continue without Siakam and without Boucher, good performance by Achiuwa (13 + 13) and brilliant again OG Anunoby, who has signs of taking a new step forward in this course (17 + 5). Fred VanVleet finished with 22 points and 5 assists.

