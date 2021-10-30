10/30/2021 at 1:15 PM CEST

Celta de Vigo striker Santi Mina is being important under Eduardo Coudet in this first leg of the 2021/22 season. He has directly participated in seven goals of the 10 goals scored by the team in LaLiga in the first 11 days: he has four goals and three assists in what is his best start in the highest category of Spanish football.

The Galician, who returned from Valencia at zero cost in the summer of 2019, is being the leader of Celta de Vigo with the permission of Iago Aspas: after signing a very poor start with a possible point of 15 in the first five days, The Vigo team has signed three victories that leave them with some relief in the 14th position of the table with 10 points and a margin of two units with the relegation..

7 – The @RCCelta player, Santi Mina, has directly participated in seven goals in 10 games in @LaLiga this season (four goals and three assists), his best start in goal contribution in the same campaign in the highest category. Inspired. pic.twitter.com/zwmJBUvm9d – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 28, 2021

The former Valencian player faces his second stage at the Balaídos stadium as a Celta de Vigo player after leaving for Mestalla in 2015 in exchange for 10 million euros. He has scored a total of 37 goals and has distributed 15 assists in 138 official games and his market value remains at 15 million euros after reaching 30 in Valencia, where he scored 42 goals in 150 games.

The one from Celta de Vigo, with a victory in four games

The Galician team has left behind the disastrous start to the season with a possible point of 15 and remains in the lower part of the middle of the table with 10 points of a possible 33: the team has signed three victories that leave it with an advantage of two points over Cádiz, which marks the first place in the relegation zone. The situation, despite this, is alarming: a win in the last four games.

Eduardo Coudet’s men showed a good image against LaLiga leader Real Sociedad, but did not take advantage of their opportunities and ended up succumbing 0-2 in Balaídos. The team’s calendar is not exactly affordable: he visits Rayo Vallecano and receives FC Barcelona in the next two days before the third national team break.