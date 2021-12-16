Nacho Mendoza’s children are growing by leaps and bounds and it is thanks to their mother, Inger Devera, that we are witnesses of how fun and happy they are in their day-to-day lives. This Sunday, December 14, Santiago, the second of the three children that the ex-partner had, had a new birthday and celebrated with a very special “cake”. Smiling, full and surrounded by love and gifts, Santi blew out the candles on a tower of pancakes that caught the attention of Inger’s followers, who, in addition to explaining how that tradition was born, sent a beautiful message to her second son.

© @ ingerdevera

“How fast they grow 🥲 That day began the tradition of waffles or pancakes with breakfast candles,” explained the proud mother with a homemade clip of her little one on the fourth birthday. “It used to be one, I think I had made towers of four or five, but today Santo asked me for a tower of nine pancakes, one for each year of life! 😦 ”, Inger added, still trying to understand where that baby had gone to make way for a big boy.

Laughing and amused, she expressed: “I suspect that this modification of the tradition is going to give me a lot of work in the coming years 😅”. But it turns out that, after looking at photos from other years, the tradition had already taken shape. “Edit: I just saw previous photos and the number of pancakes according to age as I had been doing it unintentionally 🤣 Last year it was eight a tower,” he noted.

Mom’s sweet message

This year the breakfast with the pancake tower could not be missed. Santi sat at the table very happy to enjoy this special dish for him and mother took a photo that she shared with the public along with a nice message for Miguel and Matías’s brother. “🎈🎈They are N u E ve, my Saint! 🎈🎈 What a beautiful human being you are ❤️ May your perseverance, your perseverance, your determination, your empathy, your intelligence, your ability to reflect and redirect, your protective instinct and your loving and generous heart continue to strengthen day by day, “he wrote.

© @ ingerdevera

“May God, daddy, continue to light the way for you and may He always be your guide so that you never get lost. It has been nine wonderful years watching you grow! 😍 I LOVE YOU WITH ALL THE FORCES OF MY HEART, always and forever, no matter what! ♥ ️ ”, he continued to celebrate almost a decade of smiles starring Santi, who blew out the candles for this special breakfast.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.