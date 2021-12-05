12/05/2021 at 3:32 PM CET

.

The Uruguayan Hispanic Runner U23 Santiago Catrofe, with a time of 30:30 in the men’s category, and the Moroccan Douae Ouboukir, with a time of 30:24 in the female category, they won the 55th edition of the Ciutat de Granollers International Cross, which was held in this Barcelona city with the participation of 900 athletes from eight countries.

The strong wind (25-30 km / h), the low temperature (7ºC) with a thermal sensation of 4ºC did not lead to good times, but the favorites have set a strong pace from the start.

In the men’s category, over the 10,000 meter distance, a group of twelve runners was reduced to five when passing the equator of the test and three when entering the last lap, with Santiago Catrofe in front with the Moroccan Hispanic Lahcen Ait Alibou, winner last year, and the Kenyan Langat Kipkirui.

The outcome occurred 300 meters from the arrival, when Catrophe, 22 years old and living in Girona, has given a strong change of pace to which Alibou He responded well, but the Spanish-Uruguayan crossed the finish line with a time of 30:30, a few hundredths of a second ahead of the Spanish-Moroccan, although both have credited the same time. Nine seconds later the Kenyan arrived Langat Kipkirui, with 30:39, which has been third.

Catrophe it has broken Kenyan dominance in the event in four of the last five editions. He is the current Catalan Under-23 champion of the 3,000 meters on the indoor track, Uruguayan champion of 1,500 and with a best time of 29:15 in the 10 km.

The 25-year-old Moroccan runner living in Barcelona Douae Ouboukir, champion of Catalonia of Cross in 2020 and 2021 and of the 10,000 m., with a best mark of 36: 50.64 (2021), has imposed with a time of 30:24.

Just two seconds away, the Catalan has arrived Marta Galimany, second with 30:26. Galimany, 36, winner in Granollers in 2014 and best Spanish time mark on the track with 17,546 meters, achieved in the Boudewijnstadion Brussels in 2020, he has not been able to take revenge with Ouboukir, who also defeated her this year in the Catalan cross.

A group of ten runners took command of the female race, being reduced to six when passing through the equator of the route (4,000 meters). Among them were the two favorites, Galimany and Ouboukir, together with the Catalan Irene Bonafonte and Encarna Nuñez and the Moroccan one too Ouafaa Hamani.

You entered the last lap with a group of five that stretched out and, in the last kilometer, Ouboukir gave a strong change of pace, which only endured Galimanybut I can’t get over it anymore.

Ouboukir, who has run barefoot as usual, won with a time of 30:24, two seconds less than Galimany (30:26) and 27 seconds on Irene Bonafonte, third, with 30:51.

Results and rankings

Male Category (10,000 meters):

1. Santiago Catrofe CA Santa Cristina 30:30

2. Lahcen Ait Alibou CA Igualada 30:30

3. Langat Kipkirui Kenya 30:39

4. Xavier Badia AA Xafatolls 30:53

5. Youssef Ben Hadi CA Olesa 31:00

Female Category (8,000 meters):

1. Douae Ouboukir CA Sant Just 30:24

2. Marta Galimany CA Adidas 30:26

3. Irene Bonafonte Ría Ferrol 30:51

4. Encarna Nuñez CA Granollers 31:17

5. Ouafaa Hamani AA Catalunya 31:33