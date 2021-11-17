Industry wrestling in Mexico he is in mourning after the loss of one of his most iconic fighters. White Star, which was also known as’The Santo Poblano‘, died this Monday at 83 years of age.

The masked man lived his best years in the ring in the 1950s, alongside figures such as El Santo, Blue Demon, Rayo de Jalisco, Thousand Masks, Murciélago Velázquez, among many others.

However, the representative of the state of Puebla he won the affection of the public thanks to his unparalleled fights, his mythical personality and his spectacular costume and mask, which wore a white star right on the forehead.

The World Wrestling Council (CMLL) announced the unfortunate death of Estrella Blanca from his Twitter account, a fact that shocked thousands of fans of this sport.

“The World Wrestling Council joins the grief that the Lucha family has for the sensitive death of the legendary wrestler Estrella Blanca, a gladiator who was a great figure for decades in the Mexican Wrestling Company, mainly in the Puebla Arena” the body wrote.

Death shakes the luchistic community

Until now the causes of the unfortunate loss are unknown, But the news shocked the wrestling community across the country, as Estrella Blanca was one of the most outstanding figures for decades.

“Today one of the greatest figures in wrestling has gone to his eternal rest. Today Estrella Blanca rests in peace. For you the figure, the idol, the tireless fighter is leaving, for us our father, the grandfather, has gone. the friend, our advisor, forerunner and master in wrestling, “wrote the Son of Estrella Blanca on his Facebook account.

Santo’s son extended his condolences to the fighter’s family through his social networks. The native of Mexico City shared a message along with a photograph where the two athletes posed for the camera.

“I deeply regret the passing of the charismatic and great fighter Estrella Blanca. Rest in Peace, “he wrote on Instagram.

PHOTO: IG @elhijodelsanto_oficial

Estrella Blanca had a close relationship with the famous fighter ‘The Saint’ because he considered him his idol and even in an interview he said that the masked man from the Mexican state of gentleman He offered his help early in his career.

