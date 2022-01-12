01/12/2022 at 01:30 CET

Ricardo Goulart will wear the most emblematic shirt in Brazilian football for the next two seasons: the ’10’ that Pelé immortalized at Santos. The 30-year-old former Cruzeiro footballer had been without a team since November when he terminated his contract with Guangzhou Evergrande, of the Chinese Super League, and his wish was to start a new season in his country.

His last experience at Brasileirao was in 201, with his fleeting stint at Palmeiras, before returning to China. Previously, with Cruzeiro he was twice league champion in the 2013 and 2014 biennium.

Santos have welcomed a footballer who has reserved a leadership role in a very young dressing room with open arms. The technician, Fabio Carille, win a quality piece.

And, Goulart lands in Vila Belmiro excited, after discarding offers such as those of the International. “From the first conversations that took place, I was very happy with the interest of a club of this magnitude. I know the history and I am very happy for the opportunity to be able to wear the Santos jersey, especially if it is the 10, known throughout the world. . I will give everything to represent well the number that took or Rei “, has stated minutes after its official presentation.

Former coach Edu Dracena, now a strong man in the technical secretariat of Santiago, is constantly looking for experienced footballers with the same profile as Goulart, at a reduced price. Tried the assignment of Nathan, who won the Brasileirao and the Copa do Brasil with Atlético Mineiro and ended up going to Fluminense, which will play the Liberators Cup. And, now, he negotiates with Sao Paulo, the possibility of being able to count his center forward, Paul, which is not part of Rogerio Ceni’s plans.