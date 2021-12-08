Day 54 of the Mexican Arc League of the Pacific It was carried out last night leaving at the top of the standings in this second round to the Naranjeros de Hermosillo with their extraordinary 2-1 victory against the Mayos of Naovojoa.

In the same way, the Cuban army had a great performance with the performance of six representatives and then as usual we leave their performances to them.

Santos continues with unstoppable offensive step

Every day that the gardener of Granma passes Roel santos becomes a fundamental piece for the Mayos of Navojoa not only because of what he brings with the wood as a forward man but also because of the security and tranquility that he provides to his manager Matías Carrillo in central garden.

Yesterday, the native of Niquero got a couple of singles in four shifts to raise his offensive average to .318 that allow him to place among the top ten in the tournament.

Cuban performance in @Liga_Arco 🇨🇺⚾️🇲🇽 – Roel Santos (@OficialMayos) 4-2 AVE: .318 – Maikel Serrano (Mayos) 4-1 HR, 1CA, 1CI, 3SO AVE: .267 – Dariel Alvarez (@charrosbeisbol) 2-2 AVE: .349 – @ FelixPerez36 (Charros de Jalisco) 4-1 AVE: .284 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/L9SV0QLkKs – Lázaro Andrés Reyes (@LazaroAnd_Reyes) December 8, 2021

During the last ten days that the Cuban has intervened, he has achieved at least one hit while his average in this journey is .428 thanks to his 18 singles in 42 times at bat in addition to having produced 12 touchdowns.

Maikel finds the formula for the homerun

After being recognized as Best Player of the Week the Cuban guy Maikel serrano has failed to maintain his extraordinary offensive pace with the Mayos of Navojoa.

Maikel scored the only score last night in the meeting with a huge home run between left and center fields against the starter shipments Wilmer Rios in the fourth inning of the game.

MAIKEL, MAIKEL, MAIKEL!

Solitary homerun by Maikel Serrano in left field.

Presented by # MoflesRayito # VamosMayos # MayosDeCorazón 🪓 # SomosTradition 🏹 pic.twitter.com/0zXb4FHULf – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) December 8, 2021

In the last ten games that the Cuban has seen action, he has only been able to connect four hits in 36 times to the batter’s box, which shows his low offense this season.

Dariel is still the leader of the Charros

The Camagüeyan Dariel alvarez he has become the true leader of the Jalisco offensive since he joined the Arco League.

Dariel with his performance last night in front of the Yaquis de Obregón with a perfect match (2-2) he raised his average to .349 while his line is set at (.378OBP / .578SLU / .956OPS).

Other actions on the day:

– Felix perez (Charros de Jalisco) 4-1 AVE: .284

– Eddy Julio Martinez (Cañeros de Los Mochis) 2-0 1SO AVE: .208

Other actions: – Eddy Julio Martínez (@verdesxsiempre) 2-0 1SO AVE: .208 – @yadir_drake (Algodoneros) 3-0 1CA. AVE: .319 #BaseBall #PelotaCubana #Cubanos – Lázaro Andrés Reyes (@LazaroAnd_Reyes) December 8, 2021

– Yadir drake (Algodoneros de Guasave) 3-0 1CA AVE: .319