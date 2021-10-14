10/13/2021 at 10:09 PM CEST

Sao Paulo announced this Wednesday the departure “in common agreement” of the Argentine coach Hernan Crespo, after a series of poor results that have left the team on the verge of relegation in the Brazilian Championship.

“In common agreement, Hernán Crespo leaves the command of Sao Paulo,” the São Paulo club reported on social networks.

The decision was made after a meeting between the 46-year-old coach and the board of Tricolor de Morumbí.

Crespo took over the Sao Paulo bench last February and he got off to a good start with the conquest of the Paulista Championship, one of the most important regional tournaments in Brazil, which brings together the best teams in the state of Sao Paulo.

However, he did not finish channeling the course in the League, in which he is currently in thirteenth position, with 30 points, only three above the relegation places to the Second Division, after 25 games played.

In the last four games the São Paulo squad has not gone beyond the draw, which has ended up forcing its exit.

Thus, Crespo leaves Sao Paulo after eight months and 53 games, with a balance of 24 wins, 19 draws and 10 losses.

“Sao Paulo thanks” Crespo and his technical commission for “the work and dedication shown throughout the period in which they defended our colors, and for the conquest of the regional title, a triumph that had not been achieved since 2005,” said the entity. .

“Immediately, the club will open a process to find a new coach in the market,” he added.

Crespo, a historic scorer for the Argentine national team, began his career as a coach in the lower categories of Italian Calcio.

Later he returned to his country to command the Banfield and, later, the Defense and Justice, in January of last year.

With the Falcon he won the South American Cup after defeating Lanús, also from Argentina, 3-0.

Born in the town of Florida, Crespo broke as a player in the lower categories of River Plate, but quickly made the leap to Italian football, in which he became an international star, with trips to Parma, Lazio, Inter, Milan and Genoa .

He also defended the colors of English Chelsea.