11/01/2021 at 22:47 CET

The Spanish team captained by Anabel Medina started in the Billie Jean King Cup and began the round robin of the final with a defeat and a victory against Slovakia after the matches of Carla Suarez and Sara sorribes versus Viktoria Kuzmova and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, respectively.

Carla was the first to hit the track to face the Slovak Kuzmova, number 59 in the world, before which she yielded 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3, although the Canarian tennis player, after a somewhat nervous and irregular start, ended up presenting a tough battle. It was not enough for him to round off the good game with a win, but he showed that he is in Prague on his own merits. At the age of 33, he returned to an indoor court where he had not played since 2018 and he did so showing a great level and adaptation, especially in the second set, where the serve also began to work, with three ace points, the last for close the sleeve. In the third and final set, Kuzmova put one more point of intensity and achieved the victory to put Slovakia ahead.

Kuzmova The first round, 6-2, was awarded with aggressive tennis on this fast track at the O2 Arena, with hardly any opposition from the Canarian, whose service did not work either, the opposite of his rival, who got 2 direct service points. The second set began with a different trend and with a break in the service of the Spanish in the second game, which he confirmed later, to achieve a 3-0 partial.

The Canary Islands had to her credit seven victories in the last eight individual matches of this competition, a background that she took advantage of in that second set, where her serve also began to work, with three “ace” points, the last to close the sleeve. Suarez He pulled on his seniority, which included great cross backhand shots, five of them winners, which unhinged Kuzmova.

In the last set, Kuzmova she managed to break her serve in the third game, 3-1, to which Suárez replied with another next, although the Slovak then put intensity in her game and managed to distance herself with after a new break and get 5-3, to later confirm it and win the match.

Sorribes He also had a tough game against Schmiedlova who never gave his arm to twist but to which he finally won 6-3, 3-6 and 6-2 forcing the third match. SaraPhysically very well, he won the first round, but the game got complicated in the second. In the tiebreaker, she beat the number 1 Slovakia in a big way.

Sorribes, 37 in the world, managed with a great defensive game of high balls and cut blows to face the gale of SchmiedlovaA tennis player with great power and precision, who risks a lot, achieving almost twice as many winning shots as his rival and also twice as many unforced errors.

“I’m super happy, because (Anna Karolina) is a great player. Happy to get the first point for my country,” said the Spanish after almost three hours of play. “I tried to play my game all the time, and I am very happy,” he added. Sorribes.

The final doubles, which will be played Rebeka Masarova and Nuria Parrizas versus Viktoria Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova, will decide who gets the first point of this Group C.