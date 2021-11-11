11/11/2021 at 22:40 CET

The winger of Sporting CP, Pablo Sarabia, ended the poor record of the selection from the penalty spot: scored the first penalty, excluding penalty shootouts, since September 2020 and the first after missing the last five shots. Spain beat Greece dull by the minimum and is in first place in group B with one match left to go.

The Madrilenian, who this past summer market has left Paris for Portuguese Sporting, He is one of the most important footballers for Luis Enrique: his ability to overflow and good relationship with the goal endorse him with a figure with a certain weight in the coach’s approach. Since making his debut in September 2019, the attacker has scored five goals in a total of 15 international appearances.

1- Excluding rounds, @ Pablosarabia92 has scored the first penalty for @SeFutbol 🇪🇸 since September 2020 and missed the previous five (2 from S. Ramos vs. Switzerland, A. Ruiz vs. Lithuania, Gerard vs. Poland and Morata vs. Slovakia) breaking his worst streak in the 21st century. Success. pic.twitter.com/hhbApjdXMB – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2021

The ex from Sevilla and Getafe is being important for Rúben Amorim at Sporting, where he has arrived on loan until the end of the season from PSG: he has three goals and three assists in a total of 14 games. With 29 points, the Portuguese team co-leads in the Liga NOS with Porto, which also has the same points: the two teams remain undefeated with nine wins and two draws in the first 11 days.

Spain, with a foot and a half in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Luis Enrique’s men did not fail against Greece on the penultimate day of the group stage of the qualifying phase and they have risen to first place with 16 points, one more than Sweden, rival against whom the pass will be played on the last date. It would be worth it for Spain not to lose at home: if they win or draw they will be in Qatar 2022.

The team left the crossroads behind after the defeat against Sweden and depends on itself to be in the next World Cup event, in addition to doing so in a privileged position on the last day. Sweden was not up to the task against Georgia and will have to beat Spain on the last date if they want to avoid the play-off.