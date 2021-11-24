Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Sarah Higginson (3-0-1, 1 KO), Australian super flyweight champion, will return to the ring on December 3 in Perth, in the west of her country. But we don’t talk about her because of this fight, but because of the story behind it. Because Higginson, at a crucial and emotional moment in equal measure, decided to live.

Higginson, 34, reacted to the misfortune. His father, Stephen, passed away a few years ago from diabetes, having spent a last period of his life very ill due to this problem. Long, too long, was the suffering of the head of the Higginson family; That was what made Sarah react, who weighed 120 kilos at that time with her 1.55 meters tall.

“I was happy. I didn’t care what people thought of me, just as I don’t care now. But I decided to take measures so that my people did not go through the same pain as with my father. I didn’t have diabetes, but I was buying all the tickets for it and I had the family history to have to worry about.

Almost five years ago, and Sarah didn’t waste a minute. The first thing she did was take a three-month leave of absence from work so she could focus on her diet and begin a routine of physical exercise. He joined a gym where he practiced boxing. He did not join the classes at first, but chose to work on his own, at his own pace, adjusting to the situation. She remembers it like this: “I would not have felt comfortable, I did not want to be paired with anyone to make feel uncomfortable or think that they slowed down their work rate.”

Little by little, he was adding new factors to his work routine, such as strength exercises. Thus he was able to go to his first boxing class, in which he surprised everyone and greatly frustrated his partner in mittens. He started training hard, very hard, in two sessions a day, until he started competing in our sport. And he did well, with thirteen wins in fifteen amateur encounters, his only two losses being a split decision. He trained in Malaga, but far from Andalusia; is an area in Perth, in which he turned professional in 2020.

Many fighters have a hard time making weight. In Higginson’s case, his light flyweight debut (49 kg) was the complete opposite; his trainer, Dale Phillips, had to tell him to reduce the volume of workouts in order to be able to get into the fight strong, the weight he lacked.

From there, a draw, three victories and the title of national champion. But that’s not important. Sarah Higginson is a champion for life. She lost no less than 70 kg and is now devoted to her passion, boxing.