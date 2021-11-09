Sarah Jessica Parker lashes out at those who call her “old” | Instagram

The famous actress and film producer Sarah Jessica Parker could not be silent anymore and answered those people who talk about her aging appearance, because to be true, at her age she looks really beautiful with every garment she wears.

Recently Sarah Jessica Parker has responded to negative comments about her gray hair, old age and her physical appearance.

It seems that Parker has overcome the criticism that she and her “Sex and the City” co-stars have received for how their physical appearances have changed as they age.

There is so much misogynistic talk in response to us that it never would. Occur. Upon. A. Man. ”Said Parker, 56.

It should be noted that this interview was conducted for Vogue, as it had a cover session for next December.

“Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Has white hair? ‘”

Parker refers to photos of her rocking her natural gray locks that went viral after she was spotted having lunch with friends last July.

I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a head full of gray hair, and he’s exquisite, “Sarah Jessica Parker recalled.” Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to say to you! “

The truth is, the double standard about age is something that Sarah Jessica Parker and many other female celebrities have tolerated for years.

However, in the age of Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, Parker feels that scrutiny on people’s appearance has only gotten much stronger and above all complicated.

It almost feels like people don’t want us to be perfectly fine with where we are, like they almost enjoy being hurt by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or you do. you do something if it makes you feel better, ”exclaimed Parker.

The actress commented that she knows exactly what it looks like, however, she has no choice, because in reality it is the cycle of life.

What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Vanish?”.

As many of his followers know, this sadly isn’t the first time Parker has spoken out about aging in Hollywood.

And indeed, in the year 2019, Sarah Jessica Parker made it known that he had no interest in going under the knife to slow down his evolving appearance.