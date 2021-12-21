Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to accusations against Chris Noth

Recently, the famous actress Sarah Jessica Parker and the cast of Sex and the City have reacted to the accusations against actor Chris Noth, apparently they are against him as well.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have made their position clear this Monday in a brief statement shared by the actresses on various social networks.

After several days of silence from the production and cast of And Just Like That regarding the allegations of abuse to different women by Chris Noth (Mr. Big) have finally been the protagonists of the series: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis the first to issue their position, expressing all their support for the victims, whom they congratulate for having revealed the facts.

It may interest you: Sex and the City actor is accused of debauchery of a woman

We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support women who have stepped forward and shared their painful experiences. We know that it must be something very difficult to do and we congratulate them for it “

And there is no doubt that Chris Noth’s life has taken a 360 degree turn in recent weeks with the two accusations of abuse against him, to which a new complaint has been added, as reported by the portal The Daily Beast so now there are three women who would have been assaulted by the actor in 2004, 2010 and 2015 respectively.

The accusations against me made by people I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false, “Noth said in a statement.

According to a Hollywood Report one of the women was 22 years old when she was attacked by Chris.

Despite failing to inform the authorities, the University of California Victim Assistance Center UCLA Rape Crisis Center confirmed that it had treated the victim in 2006.

While for its part, the talent agency that represented him for a few months ended its relationship with the 67-year-old actor even before the third complaint was filed, while Peloton, an indoor cycling brand that He had hired him to make a parody of his loss in the series, which had gone viral, he has deleted the advertisement and all the publications related to Noth on his social networks.