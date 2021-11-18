11/18/2021 at 11:15 PM CET

Wednesday’s victory over CSKA Moscow (81-73) with a spectacular comeback in the last quarter It should serve as a turning point for a team that has shown that it can match anyone in intensity without losing its hallmarks.

In an extreme situation after the triple festival of the ex-Baskonista Voigtmann in the third quarter, Barça clung to its best defense to wipe out a Moscow team unhinged by injuries and Itoudis’s nonsense.

Once again, Mirotic threw the team behind his back in the worst moments without forgetting the great work of a Jokubaitis It continues to grow and Kuric points in the second quarter. In any case, the key to victory this time was on the benches.

‘enfant terrible’

In the first quarter, Saras angrily protested a referee error and even went a few meters into the court. He received a technique and even some threat of disqualification.

Despite the terrible external percentage of the Russians in the first half, Barça was not comfortable and fights were happening on the bench. Jokubaitis and Laprovittola took two of the most notorious.

And in the most delicate moment (51-61), the Lithuanian obtained from his team what he has been vehemently demanding of him, an intensity and a bomb-proof attitude.

Even resorting to a premise that has raised a Balkan coach, the one that appeals to make 50 fouls and hope that not all are indicated (far from it).

With a pressing defense that even caused a loss for not crossing the defensive field in eight seconds, Barça handcuffed the ‘armeitsi’ team in a last quarter that should be the model from now on. With that claw, there would be no team capable of surpassing the current runner-up in Europe.

Okobo, the ‘enemy’

With those good feelings and no time to savor the victory, Barça faces tonight at 9:00 p.m. a very complicated visit to ASVEL Villeurbanne with the memory of the 80-68 of last year with 17 points from David Lighty and 14 from Norris Cole ( now in Unicaja) and only 7 of the madridista Guerschon Yabusele.

In fact, taking into account that the duel of the 2019-20 campaign was suspended by Covid and the long gala absence from the Euroleague, the Catalans have not won on this track since January 7, 2010 (64-90).

The Gauls, who came to face Madrid on Tuesday to end up falling 74-87, have the top scorer in the Euroleague in the ten rounds played.

It’s Elie Okobo, a 24-year-old 1.88-year-old French guard who played 108 games for the NBA Suns in the last two seasons.. He averages 19.90 points and is the third most valued with +19.60 per game, behind Mirotic (22.1) and Madrid’s Tavares (20.56). It will also be necessary to tie in short the American point guard Chris Jones (ex Maccabi) and his compatriot Dylan Osetkowski, a 2.06 m power forward from Göttingen.