11/12/2021 at 00:10 CET

In a game in which there was only one team on the court, Barça passed Baskonia on Thursday (93-67 after winning 84-43) and Sarunas Jasikevicius was very satisfied for everything that was seen yesterday at the Palau.

“We needed a victory like this. The team has responded and right now we have very good feelings good feelings to continue in this line on Sunday against Valencia & rdquor ;, explained the Lithuanian.

Saras gave minutes to Sergi Martínez and subsidiary player Michael Caicedo he ‘debuted’ in the Euroleague with a mate in the last quarter. “We try to train young people and it is very important for the club to promote them. We want to continue like this, but they are the ones who have to take the step forward & rdquor ;, added the Barça coach.

“We entered the game very well and We immediately sent them the message that they were not going to have it easy. We were very solid and very good in general, knowing what we could let them do and what not, “explained the former Zalgiris coach.

Saras gave Brandon Davies plenty of rest

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Saras stressed that his team “came out with the right mindset” and he recalled what happened in the recent defeats on the courts of Maccabi and AX Armani Olimpia Milano, games in which Barça “had a hard time getting into”.

On recovery of a Cory Higgins renewed until 2024 who has missed the last two games due to low back pain, Jasikevicius said that the forward is taking “small steps” and that he is “somewhat better” but did not reveal when he could reappear.

More protagonists

Nikola Mirotic completed a sensational match with a +37 rating in just 18 minutes and a single miss from the free throw. “It’s not just about me, this is a team. I have felt very well, especially physically, and I am happy for myself, but especially for the team & rdquor ;, explained the EuroLeague MVP in October (he received the award before the game).

“The whole team has been at an extraordinary level, very involved from the beginning. We defended well, we moved the ball and we scored all & rdquor ;, added the ’33’ Barça player.

A colossal Nikola Mirotic received his October MVP

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

In a very similar line, guard-guard Rokas Jokubaitis highlighted the great choral performance. “We played the 40 minutes very well, with good intensity and great defense. We have also been able to run. We had prepared a lot for this match and we needed to win like this after two defeats. Now we have to think about Valencia & rdquor ;, explained the Lithuanian.

With a funeral face Dusko Ivanovic admitted that Barça “is better, but we have much more to do. We have had no defense and there has been almost no game since the beginning & rdquor ;. The problem is that everything points to the fact that the problem is not on the bench, but rather that it is structural in a very unbalanced squad and a lack of wickers.