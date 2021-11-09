Sarita Sosa, she would get tired of her husband. Do you want a divorce? | Instagram

Sarita Sosa, would face a complicated situation for which according to rumors, “The divorce“It would be the way out of her problems in marriage, the” unemployment “of her husband, and her mother-in-law living with them, would be the two reasons for their separation.

The “daughter of José José“, Sarita Sosa, seems to be married from her marriage and the difficult economic situation she is going through with her husband, Yimmy ortiz.

The youngest daughter of “Prince of Song“She would not be having a very good time since they say, her marriage has been joined by two major problems due to the lack of work for her husband and the arrival of her mother-in-law to live with them.

Apparently some reports provided by a close family friend, Sarita Sosa she has run to her husband 12 times, and it is that they also assure, the “singer“, mistreats her husband, assured a publication of TvyNovelas.

Sarita Sosa, she would get tired of her husband. Do you want a divorce? Photo: Instagram Capture

Added to this, Sarita’s mother-in-law, Mrs. Amalia Gamarro, overprotects her son from the treatment given to him by the “daughter of Sara Salazar“.

Apparently, since the birth of their first daughter, Belén, the “sister of José Joel and Marysol Sosa“He has run Yimmi from the house more than a dozen times and as has happened to several couples, the lockdown due to the pandemic has made things more difficult.

Likewise, the relationship with her brother-in-law, Didier, has also become difficult, particularly for the husband’s family since after rumors of an alleged relationship between the young woman, Sara Sosa Salazar, 26, and her husband’s brother , it has taken away his protection.

The rumors also wreaked havoc on the marriage as Yimmi would have believed some of the rumors circulating in the various media.

Finally, things seemed to have reached an arrangement last Christmas, this after they assure, this would condition Sarita Sosa to accept the arrival of her mother-in-law to the house.

In the midst of this, Yimmi has also had to fulfill her part of the bargain by performing some domestic tasks imposed by the young woman, who apparently commissioned her to paint, clean the house, fix the garden and change electrical installations, which, they point out, “Yimmi” reluctantly performs.

The alleged informant mentioned that some people have labeled him “lazy”, although they also admit dealing with Sarita is exhausting, she spends giving him orders all day and runs him whenever she wants, they say.

Sarita Sosa, who assured in past interviews, that “she would have forgiven her older brothers”, they commented in “Sale el Sol”, has had other strong discussions with the young man of Guatemalan origin, since in addition to the fact that she bears all the expenses, he bought himself a motorcycle that he refused to return despite Sarita’s demand.

It should be said that the aforementioned, who identifies as a musicianVegan actor and activist has a sports car, a gift from his wife, which he has not been able to sell, while Sarita has a small car of recent model.

Until today, the couple remains living in the same house, Yimmi would return with Sarita after she was forced by the fact that Doña Amalia takes care of the food and cleaning the home.

However, next Christmas, things could get even more tense after the daughter of the “Prince of Song” decided that she does not want Yimmi’s family to take her home as a meeting point for these festivities.