Sarita Sosa, daughter of José José, in a strong marital crisis | Instagram

Sarita Sosa, daughter of José José, married Yimmi ortiz When she was still a teenager, she now seems to be paying the bill for her decisions.

The “daughter of José José“, Sarita Sosa, and her husband, Yimmy Ortiz are going through one of the strongest crises and a well-known publication explains some of the strong problems that the young singer is experiencing.

A few weeks ago, a well-known magazine highlighted the strong crises that supposedly exist in marriage, the youngest daughter of José José, which, it seems, could end at any moment.

In the midst of the apparent crisis, it recently emerged that Sara Salazar’s also daughter was supposedly “am3n @ za @ da” for her husband and would even “betray her”, they say.

According to the latest news that has circulated in the well-known magazine, Yimmy Ortiz, he learned that his wife, the daughter of “Prince of Song”, Is looking for a way to sell his father’s house in Miami.

The news would fall as “b0mba” to the alleged singer, who they say has issued a warning to the “sister of José Joel and Marysol Sosa”, and mother of their daughter.

Yimmy “threatened” her that if she does not give in to her requests, she will look for José Joel and Marysol and join them to testify against her, the publication would mention.

The father of Sarita’s only daughter knows that they are the most interested in knowing what happened, so much so that in December 2019, they filed a lawsuit against Sarita to clarify the conditions in which her father lost his life.

It should be said that “at that time, she refused to have a necropsy performed,” commented a friend of the couple.

It should be remembered that the interpreter of “Almohada” left on September 28, 2019 at the age of 71, in a hospital in Homestead, Florida in Miami.

The news shocked locals and strangers, despite the fact that, although some of his sufferings were known, there was not much news of the famous person prior to his departure.

This, after his older children, assured that his half-sister would have him hidden, as it was presumed, “in order to keep José José’s inheritance.”

As is known, Sarita Sosa was the target of various accusations and strong criticism after preventing the first children of José José from accompanying the artist’s body.

Also, for accepting interviews a few minutes after the unfortunate news of the famous farewell had circulated, added to the fact that he did not allow the remains of the beloved interpreter to travel completely to Mexico for the planned tributes, this since only half of the ashes, apparently.