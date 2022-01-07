01/07/2022 at 23:16 CET

Saudi Arabia insisted on Friday that the explosion on December 30 that affected a Dakar rally assistance vehicle and injured its pilot, the French Philippe BoutronIt was an “accident” after the French government confirmed its suspicions that it was an attack.

“The competent authorities of the kingdom coordinate and inform the specialists on the French side of the results of the investigation, as well as (provide them with) the photos, information and evidence in the hands of the competent authorities of the kingdom about the accident,” he said the Saudi Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The reaction of the Arab country comes after the doubts that have arisen about whether or not the Dakar will be canceled due to the possibility that it may have suffered a terrorist attack.

Foreign Ministry added in the note that the Saudi authorities, “in cooperation with the organizers, are interested in implementing all the internationally approved safety and security standards in order to maintain the safety of the participants in the Dakar Rally.”

He also expressed his hope that Boutron, who on Thursday came out of a coma and has serious injuries to his legs, “he recovers as soon as possible.”

The vehicle of Boutron It exploded suddenly about 500 meters from the hotel where he was, in the city of Jeddah (west), when he was traveling with five other people.

The Saudi authorities immediately described the event as an “accident”, but the French Justice opened an investigation that the Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office and this Friday the French Foreign Minister, have assumed, Jean-Yves Le Drian, confirmed the thesis that there was a bomb in the vehicle.

Le Drian He also indicated that they would have preferred the competition to stop at that time.

Later the director of the Dakar, David castera, said that they are not considering canceling the current edition in Saudi Arabia, but acknowledged that if the hypothesis of the attack is confirmed there are open questions about the continuity of the two-year contract to celebrate the race in Saudi Arabia.