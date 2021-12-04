12/04/2021

The Saudi Arabian Formula 1 GP, which is being carried out the new circuit of Jeddah, is already underway with Lewis hamilton marking the best times. We detail the schedule and where to watch on television this new Grand Prix that promises a show.

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first two free practice sessions, ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas. Carlos Sainz finished sixth and Fernando Alonso, nineth.

Today the third free practice session will be held and also the official training sessions that you can follow in SPORT.

SAUDI ARABIAN GP F1 TIMETABLE

Free 1: 2.30pm (CET)

Free 2: 6:00 p.m. (CET)

Free practice 3: 15:00 (CET)

Classification: 6:00 p.m. (CET)

Race: 6:30 p.m. (CET) (57 laps)

WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE THE SAUDI ARABIAN GP ON TV?

This season, F1 can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled.

