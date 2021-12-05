12/05/2021

On at 14:03 CET

The Saudi Arabian Formula 1 GP faces its final stretch. Lewis hamilton He starts from pole in today’s race at an unusual time (18:30 CET) after setting the best time in official practice on Saturday.

The Briton starts today from the top of the grid ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas. Max verstappen will start in third position after running out of options to snatch the pole due to an accident in the last attempt.

The F1 Grand Prix race takes place today at the Jeddah circuit and We detail the schedule and where to watch on television this new Grand Prix that promises a show.

SAUDI ARABIAN GP F1 SCHEDULES

Race: 6:30 p.m. (CET) (50 laps)

VERSTAPPEN AND HAMILTON, GOING FOR THE WORLD

Hamilton He is in the middle of the fight for the title in the Drivers’ World Championship together with Max verstappen (351.5 points for the Dutchman compared to 343.5 for the British) and today faces are seen in the race of the Saudi Arabian GP.

WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE THE SAUDI ARABIAN GP ON TV?

In Spain, it can be seen on television through DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled.

The preview of the official training sessions this Saturday, December 4, begins at 5:00 p.m. (CET) on DAZN and the race on Sunday starts at 4:40 p.m. (CET).

In addition, you can follow all the information live about the practice and race of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP on the SPORT website with the previous one, the best summary and the statements of the protagonists.